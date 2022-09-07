New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 31 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

Afuri is known for its signature, picture-perfect, and MSG-free dishes like Yuzu Shio Ramen and its killer dumplings. In Vancouver, the brand has added two location-specific varieties of ramen ahead of its opening: Tantan Mazamen and Wagyu Shoyu ramen, the latter made with Australian Wagyu.

Address: 2801 Main Street, Vancouver

Gringo – which has its first location in Gastown’s Blood Alley – is known as the vibrant back-alley taco shop that serves up really good eats and irreverent cocktails late into the night. Its second location at 1074 Davie Street in the West End just opened.

Address: 1074 Davie Street, Vancouver

Mount Pleasant just got a new “first-in-Canada” restaurant, wine, and cocktail bar concept called Suyo. Located at 3475 Main Street, the former location of breakfast gem Slickity Jim’s, Suyo offers a modern take on classic Peruvian dishes.

Address: 3475 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-322-1588

Fat Mao’s downtown location is a 25-seat destination for casual business lunches and easy dinners. This spot will be open from 11:30 am to 9 pm, Monday to Friday.

Address: 983 Helmcken Street, Vancouver

Bamboo World Kitchen opened its flagship location in Vancouver at 2690 Granville Street in February, and now, its second outpost has launched.

Address: 794 West Broadway, Vancouver

A new low-key neighbourhood watering hole has quietly opened in Vancouver: Friendlies Bar. Located at 208 East 12th Avenue, this 23-seat, 600 sq ft spot can be found right at the corner of 12th Avenue and Main Street.

Address: 208 E 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Aiming to make Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions an “adult nostalgia playground,” the building features a room with a lounge and boutique decked out in mid-century and ’70s-era decor complete with orange carpet and macrame chandeliers.

Address: 67 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

On & Off is located at 2662 Austin Avenue in Coquitlam and is both a brunch spot and bar.

Address: 2662 Austin Avenue, Coquitlam

A restaurant specializing in Vietnamese and Thai noodles and other dishes has just opened up a second location. H & P Noodle House, which has its first location in Port Coquitlam, grand opened its second location at 4015 Hastings Street over the weekend.

Address: 4015 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-8848

Helmed by restaurant heavyweights Neil Henderson (Araxi), Chef Alex Chen (Boulevard Restaurant, winner of Iron Chef, Bocuse D’or), Jack Evrensel (founder and former operator of the award-winning Toptable Group), and Executive Chef Derek Bendig, Wild Blue is Whistler’s newest hot destination.

Address: 4005 Whistler Way, Whistler

Phone: 604-962-2233

With files from Daryn Wright.