New Vancouver restaurants: 31 places that just opened
New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.
We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 31 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.
Afuri Ramen + Dumpling — Vancouver
Afuri is known for its signature, picture-perfect, and MSG-free dishes like Yuzu Shio Ramen and its killer dumplings. In Vancouver, the brand has added two location-specific varieties of ramen ahead of its opening: Tantan Mazamen and Wagyu Shoyu ramen, the latter made with Australian Wagyu.
Address: 2801 Main Street, Vancouver
Gringo – West End
Gringo – which has its first location in Gastown’s Blood Alley – is known as the vibrant back-alley taco shop that serves up really good eats and irreverent cocktails late into the night. Its second location at 1074 Davie Street in the West End just opened.
Address: 1074 Davie Street, Vancouver
Suyo
Mount Pleasant just got a new “first-in-Canada” restaurant, wine, and cocktail bar concept called Suyo. Located at 3475 Main Street, the former location of breakfast gem Slickity Jim’s, Suyo offers a modern take on classic Peruvian dishes.
Address: 3475 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-322-1588
Fat Mao — Helmcken Street
Fat Mao’s downtown location is a 25-seat destination for casual business lunches and easy dinners. This spot will be open from 11:30 am to 9 pm, Monday to Friday.
Address: 983 Helmcken Street, Vancouver
Bamboo World Kitchen — W Broadway
Bamboo World Kitchen opened its flagship location in Vancouver at 2690 Granville Street in February, and now, its second outpost has launched.
Address: 794 West Broadway, Vancouver
Friendlies Bar
A new low-key neighbourhood watering hole has quietly opened in Vancouver: Friendlies Bar. Located at 208 East 12th Avenue, this 23-seat, 600 sq ft spot can be found right at the corner of 12th Avenue and Main Street.
Address: 208 E 12th Avenue, Vancouver
Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions
Aiming to make Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions an “adult nostalgia playground,” the building features a room with a lounge and boutique decked out in mid-century and ’70s-era decor complete with orange carpet and macrame chandeliers.
Address: 67 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver
On & Off Kitchen and Bar
On & Off is located at 2662 Austin Avenue in Coquitlam and is both a brunch spot and bar.
Address: 2662 Austin Avenue, Coquitlam
H & P Noodle House – Burnaby
A restaurant specializing in Vietnamese and Thai noodles and other dishes has just opened up a second location. H & P Noodle House, which has its first location in Port Coquitlam, grand opened its second location at 4015 Hastings Street over the weekend.
Address: 4015 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-8848
Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar
Helmed by restaurant heavyweights Neil Henderson (Araxi), Chef Alex Chen (Boulevard Restaurant, winner of Iron Chef, Bocuse D’or), Jack Evrensel (founder and former operator of the award-winning Toptable Group), and Executive Chef Derek Bendig, Wild Blue is Whistler’s newest hot destination.
Address: 4005 Whistler Way, Whistler
Phone: 604-962-2233
Karma
The new restaurant is located at 2741 W 4th Avenue and serves up shareable bites like flatbreads, masala fries, tandoori wings, as well as main dishes like chicken madras and paneer butter masala.
Address: 2741 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 123-456-7890
Faubourg Paris
Earlier this spring we shared the news that Faubourg Paris – the French patisserie chain known for its delectable pastries – would be opening a third Vancouver location. The new spot at 302 Davie Street is now officially open.
Address: 302 Davie Street, Vancouver
Steamworks – Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant is home to some of the city’s best breweries and patios, but now there’s another exciting new space to check out. Steamworks Brewing Co., which has its original brewpub in Gastown, has just soft-opened its latest space at Main Street and 7th Avenue.
Address: 2275 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-394-2275
Land Studio & Cafe
This new spot is a yoga studio-turned cafe located at The Eddy at the Bridge.
Address: 102-45530 Vedder Mountain Road (The Eddy at the Bridge), Chilliwack
Grandmama’s Market
In the fall of 2021, Grandmama’s Cafe opened its doors to the Kerrisdale neighbourhood, offering a variety of fusion dishes, sweets, and other cafe eats and sips. Now, the same family behind the cafe has opened up a new concept spot: Grandmama’s Market.
Address: 2433 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-263-0198
Tendon Kohaku – Metrotown
The first outpost in BC (which was also the first in Canada) opened in downtown Vancouver on Howe Street in early 2021. Now, Tendon Kohaku has opened its new location at 6063 Silver Drive in Burnaby.
Address: 6063 Silver Drive, Burnaby
Caffe Mira
Caffe Mira has two spots in Vancouver – one in the West End on Burrard Street and one in Mount Pleasant on Main Street and 16th Avenue – and now the coffee chain has just opened a third location.
Address: #130 28th E Royal Avenue, New Westminster
C-Lovers – Chilliwack
C-Lovers is perhaps one of BC’s best-known chain restaurants for fish and chips, and now those in Chilliwack will get a chance to try its famous battered fish.
Address: 45355 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack
Phone: 604-769-0076
Tru Cafe
Tru Cafe just opened up and it’s serving coffee, gelato, and other treats to the neighbourhood.
Address: 1500 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Winter Bear
Winter Bear serves some classic flavours like strawberry, cookies and cream, and mango cheesecake, as well as some wild flavours like banana cream pie. You can also choose to combine bases and toppings for a totally personalized bingsoo experience.
Address: 907 Denman Street, Vancouver
Tavern on the Green
Located at the Ledgeview Golf & Country Club in Abbotsford, JRG unveiled its fresh space and what it calls “the absolute best new patio in Abbotsford.”
Address: Ledgeview Golf Club — 35997 McKee Road, Abbotsford
Banter Ice Cream – Chilliwack
Banter is known for its family-friendly vibes, classic scoops, and seasonal flavours – this summer has had them scooping up sunny offerings like pink lemonade sorbet and blackberry chevre.
Address: 45530 Vedder Mountain Road, 101, Chilliwack
Dookbaeki — Coquitlam
The new restaurant opened at 3055 Anson Avenue – near the heart of Coquitlam’s vibrant and unofficial Koreatown.
Address: 3055 Anson Avenue, Coquitlam
Choong Man Chicken
The chain, which also has several locations throughout the US, serves up dishes like Snow Onion Chicken (fried chicken with sliced onions and white sauce), red hot pepper chicken, soy garlic green onion chicken, and its classic CM fried chicken platter.
Address: 6285 Nelson Avenue
Phone: 604-566-2121
Okeya Kyujiro — Vancouver
Okeya Kyujiro’s spread showcases approximately 20 courses “with mostly sushi.” Dessert and a tea ceremony are also included, and everything takes about one hour and 30 minutes in total.
Address: 1038 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-999-1038
Passenger
Management tells Dished that, with Passenger, they’re “essentially extending [Bobacabana] into a coffee shop, desserts and pastry shop featuring our baked goods from [Earthling] and also products for our friends from farmers markets.”
Address: 800 Carnarvon Street #360, New Westminster
Bisou Bakehouse – Vancouver
The artisan French bakery offers some traditional French menu items, including almond croissants, pear danishes, and pan au raisin, as well as other sweets and desserts like New York cheesecake, English loaf cakes, and tiramisu.
Address: 1190 Bidwell Street, Vancouver
Batch on Plaza
The temporary bar sits in the shadow of the Rogers Arena, conveniently situated right off the False Creek Seawall for a mid-bike (or walk) drink break.
Address: 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Thai Coco
Located at 103-3242 Westwood Street in Port Coquitlam, Thai Coco specializes in dishes made with “recipes that have been passed down for generations,” as described on the restaurant’s website, but with a fresh, new take.
Address: 103-3242 Westwood Street, Port Coquitlam
Phone: 604-469-0488
Macao Imperial Tea
With two locations already in Winnipeg – and over 350 across the world in countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, and the United States – it makes sense that Macao Imperial Tea would expand to Metro Vancouver.
Address: 7337 Edmond Street, Burnaby
Something Sweet
This spot only just opened in July but already has food bloggers and foodies alike flocking to try its inventive and photo-worthy treats.
Address: 6888 Royal Oak Avenue, #101, Burnaby
Phone: 604-566-3386
With files from Daryn Wright.