Chibop: New Korean chicken joint opening soon in Burnaby

Mar 16 2022, 11:49 pm
Chibop: New Korean chicken joint opening soon in Burnaby
MIA Studio/Shutterstock
Burnaby and fried chicken just make sense, and here’s another soon-to-be-open spot to get our favourite crispy-fried delicacy: Chibop.

Chibop tells Dished Vancouver it’s opening at 1805 Rosser Avenue in Burnaby.

The concept will offer Korean eats and of course, chicken, our favourite dish of all time.

The eatery tells us that once it opens, it will be open daily from 11 am to midnight, making it a must-try late-night spot for bites.

 

Chibop says it’s tentatively aiming to open in mid-April. We’ll keep you posted when an exact date is released.

Stay tuned!

Chibop

Address: 1805 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

