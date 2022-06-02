Erin Ireland to open brick-and-mortar bakery in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

It’s no secret that Erin Ireland is usually baking up something delicious, but most recently, she’s been crafting something that sounds just as exciting as getting a slice of her famed banana bread: a To Live For bakery.

The celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner will be opening a brick-and-mortar location for her popular brand in East Vancouver by the end of the summer.

Ireland tells Dished this new Nanaimo Street outpost will serve as a “forever home” for the bakery and will help with wholesale demand.

Founded 12 years ago, To Live For (formerly To Die For) has operated as an independently owned business out of a commissary kitchen supplying over 150 cafes and shops in the Lower Mainland with treats.

Now, this 1,800 sq ft space will serve as To Live For’s production kitchen and retail cafe. Guests can expect seats for 18 where they can enjoy coffee, baked goods, and an expanded product line.

For additional products, think sourdough bread, croissants, cinnamon buns, scones, muffins, brownies, Nanaimo bars, carrot cake, cupcakes, cake pops, and more.

“I’m the type of person who will travel (far) for a really special bite, and I’m excited to create those memorable experiences for people here in this amazing East Van neighbourhood,” says Ireland.

The space will feature a glass wall where customers can view bakery staff putting the finishing touches on drool-worthy treats. There will also be a cake fridge with reasonably priced grab ‘n go cakes that can be personalized on the spot.

Additionally, dessert lovers will be able to pre-order custom cakes for pick-up.

The bread and pastry program here will be led by To Live For’s General Manager, Thibault Champel, a pastry chef who trained in Montpellier, France.

On top of all those morsels, the bakery will offer dairy-free soft-serve. In partnership with gelato master Salvatore Boccarossa, Ireland says she aims to create the “best, creamiest, non-dairy soft serve in Canada.”

In addition to announcing this new venture, Ireland shares that her husband, Darren Yada, has now joined the To Live For brand full-time.

“It’s always been a dream of ours to work together, and this new space creates the foundation from which we can really grow To Live For and have a greater impact with our plant-based products,” says Yada.

“We share lofty goals around demonstrating the positive influence that a different approach to producing food can have, and we now feel we’re on an expedited path to achieving them.”

Construction on the space kicks off soon, thanks to Harmony Pacific.

To Live For Bakery aims for an August 2022 opening; we’ll keep you posted!

To Live For Bakery

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

