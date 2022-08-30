One of Vancouver’s favourite spots for Singaporean Cuisine is officially expanding. Shiok is slated to open in Metro Vancouver next month.

The popular concept shared the news with Dished, saying it was aiming to open sometime in September.

Shiok will be located at The Eateries food court at The City of Lougheed, aka Unit 907, 9855 Austin Road in Burnaby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiok Vancouver (@shiok.ca)

The eatery tells us that it’s going to be a transit-friendly express location that will aim to serve customers in the Burnaby and Tri-Cities areas.

In terms of eats, patrons who head to the new outpost once it opens can expect a smaller (but mighty) selection of Shiok’s signature authentic grub such as Chwee Kueh, Bak Kut Teh, Nasi Lemak, Chendol, and more.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Shiok — Burnaby

Address: The Eateries food court at The City of Lougheed — Unit 907, 9855 Austin Road, Burnaby

Instagram