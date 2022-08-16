Call us basic, but there’s few foods as comforting as a slice of toast with jam.

This is the operating concept behind a new spot opening up soon in the Granville Island Public Market.

Preservatory Provisions & Toast Bar is a new venture from the folks behind The Preservatory, who currently create artisanal preserves at the Vista D’Oro Farms and Winery in the Fraser Valley.

The new shop in the Granville Island Market will feature preserves made from the farm’s orchard fruits, as well as products from other local specialty makers and farmers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Preservatory (@thepreservatory)

“The shelves will be stocked with preserves, pickles, honey, chocolates and so much more. A truly delicious slice of BC,” The Preservatory’s website describes.

In addition to serving as a venue for their legendary jams, the new spot will also be a “casual standup toast cafe,” offering “elevated toasts” that highlight the best of the preserves, as well as seasonal vegetables, herbs, and artisanal cheeses (including some from Benton Cheese).

With the aim to highlight the best of BC and the Granville Island Public Market, the toast bar will also source its bread from some of the best local bakeries.

The new concept aims to open this summer, so stay tuned for a launch date.

Preservatory Provisions & Toast Bar

Address: Granville Island Public Market (exact address TBD)

Instagram