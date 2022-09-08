Vancouver is home to more breweries than you can shake a stick at, but we’re always happy to hear when a new one is opening up – especially when it happens to have a very cool, very unique theme going on.

Rewind Beer Co. is the latest addition to Port Moody’s Brewer’s Row, adding to the already stacked lineup of beer establishments which includes Yellow Dog Brewing, Moody Ales, Parkside Brewery, The Bakery Brewing, and Twin Sails Brewery.

Instead of opting for an outdoorsy theme or an industrial theme, as a lot of Pacific Northwest breweries tend toward, Rewind is going for a bit of a different vibe with a concept heavily influenced by the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s.

For both Millennials and Gen Xers, this means a heavy dose of nostalgia: memories of The Princess Bride on VHS, hanging out at the mall food court, and watching MTV or MuchMusic with your friends are just some of the memory banks being tapped at Rewind.

Of course, beer is going to be tapped here, too, making Rewind an all-around fun spot to grab a brew and reminisce on what felt like a much easier time.

Dished had a chance to check out the brewery before it opens, and while the beers – and the Detroit-style pizza that will be accompanying them – aren’t quite ready yet, the interiors are already looking mighty radical.

With plenty of neon lighting, mirrored walls, and a colour scheme that seems pulled right out of the ’80s paper “jazz” cup design (Google it), this spot is leaning into the theme big time.

The front of the space features a take-out window for both pizza orders and off-sales, complete with the kind of wood-panelling that you’d find lining the walls at pizzerias of the era.

Hightop Pizza, the food concept that will be operating out of Rewind, is going to specialize in deep-dish style pizza where the crust is super thick and the toppings are plentiful – don’t expect thin-crust New York or Neapolitan pies here.

Design details throughout the space act as Easter eggs for nostalgia, like the giant hot-pink phones as tap handles, the brass foot rests along the bar, the vintage movie posters along the wall (which will be rotated through on a regular basis), and the fake plants spilling out over the green and yellow tile work.

The TVs installed along the walls are going to be playing throwback music videos synched up with the music in the space, as well as some movies from the era. One will just have a static screen of the SMPTE colour bar test pattern that showed up when you had no signal – if you know, you know.

As for the beers, Dished is told there will be nine types on tap at all times, which for the opening will including a Laser Lite Lager, Rainbow Road Passionfruit Guava Pomegranate Ale, Dark Crystal Dark Ale, and a Flip Phone IPA – names as fun as the space.

There will be two different options for cans to-go at any given time, the designs of which will mimic the look of a VHS tape sleeve.

While the crew is still working to finish up final details, Rewind is aiming for a mid-September open, so stay tuned for details on exact opening dates.

Personally, we can’t wait to take a step back in time at this new spot.

Rewind Beer Co.

Address: 2809 Murray Street, Port Moody

Instagram