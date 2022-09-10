As summer wraps up, folks in South Surrey will be treated to a new place to grab drinks and food on covered patios year-round.

Tap & Barrel restaurant told Dished Vancouver back in December 2021 that it would be opening a new 13,500 sq ft location in South Surrey. Now, the restaurant group has finally revealed its opening date – September 27, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tap & Barrel (@tapandbarrel)

The new restaurant and bar is located in The Professional Centre at South Point, a new building featuring a mix of retail and office space.

Tap & Barrel South Surrey will offer nearly 500 seats for indoor dining and year-round outdoor dining, too, thanks to covered and heated patios.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tap & Barrel (@tapandbarrel)

“We are so excited and honoured to join this great community,” said Daniel Frankel, founder & CEO of Tap & Barrel Group.

“Tap & Barrel was born from a vision to create a welcoming space for the community to gather and experience genuine, caring hospitality, accompanied by great food and beverage. We are a platform for showcasing what our local community has to offer, from food and beverage to art and spaces, and of course great personalities that shine brightest of all.”

With Tap & Barrel Bridges now open, a South Surrey location about to open, and a location at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby anticipated in early 2023, Tap & Barrel is making its mark on Metro Vancouver.

Tap & Barrel South Surrey

Instagram

With files from Dished Staff.