Opening soon: 42 new Vancouver restaurants to get excited about
We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.
There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.
It’s Okay
It’s Okay will be setting up shop at 2481 East Hastings Street – the former location of Bad Apple and, before that, What’s Up? Hot Dog.
Address: 2481 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
St. Louis Bar & Grill — Port Coquitlam
Slated to be “coming soon,” St. Louis will join other crispy-fried names such as Mary Brown’s and Popeyes in the Tri-Cities’ chicken scene.
Address: 815 Village Drive Unit 190 & 195, Port Coquitlam
Kokomo – Port Moody
The plant-based eatery named after a Beach Boys’ song has three locations currently – it’s first opened in Chinatown in 2017, with a Kitsilano spot opening not long after in the summer of 2018. Kokomo then opened its Edgemont Village location in North Vancouver in early 2020.
Address: 3-121 Brew Street, Port Moody
Pourquoi Pas
Pourquoi Pas, a patisserie and cafe offering “French-inspired pastries,” has plans to open its very first brick-and-mortar space, with construction currently underway.
Address: Coquitlam
Konz Pizza
This spot makes pizzas in cone form as well as pressed and flat formats. It also offers pasta, mac and cheese, poutine, and salad. There are also milkshakes and ice cream up for order at most locations.
Address: 102 – 18811 72nd Avenue, Surrey
Address: 110 – 14818 60th Avenue, Surrey
Milk Bar at Nordstrom Pacific Centre
Dished is told construction is already underway. Milk Bar Vancouver will aim to open this fall. We’ll keep you posted on details as they come. Stay tuned!
Address: Nordstrom Pacific Centre — 799 Robson Street, Vancouver
WELA – Downtown Vancouver
Patrons can expect dishes like the Roasted Cauliflower Curry Bowl, the Shroomami, and the Bangkok Wrap, or create their own bowl based on WELA’s large ingredient offerings.
Address: 980 Howe Street, Vancouver
Mr. Sushi – Vancouver
Mr. Sushi has been serving North Vancouver since the ’90s, with its most recent location in Lonsdale having opened in late 2021, but the brand is now set to open a new address right on the corner of one of Vancouver’s busiest junctions.
Address: 176 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Hazukido – Vancouver
Hazukido, the French-Japanese pastry chain known for its exceptional treats, has plans to open its very first Vancouver location, right in the Yaletown neighbourhood.
Address: 280 Nelson Street, Vancouver
Captain’s Oven Pizza – Langley
The pizzeria recently shared on its Instagram page that a new location is in the works at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, but didn’t provide an expected opening date yet.
Address: Willowbrook Shopping Centre (exact address TBA)
Steve’s Poké Bar – Yaletown
The newest Vancouver neighbourhood to gain a Steve’s Poké Bar franchise is Yaletown, where the new location will be at Pacific and Davie.
Address: Pacific and Davie
Forêt Noire Café
The brand has yet to set an opening date for the Robson Street location, but work is currently underway to transform the space into the modern patisserie that Vancouverites have come to love.
Address: 1126 Robson Street, Vancouver
Preservatory Provisions & Toast Bar
Preservatory Provisions & Toast Bar is a new venture from the folks behind The Preservatory, who currently create artisanal preserves at the Vista D’Oro Farms and Winery in the Fraser Valley.
Address: Granville Island Public Market (exact address TBD)
Alaïa at the Versante Hotel
Something swanky-sounding is coming at you, Metro Vancouver! Alaïa, the newest concept from Club Versante, is launching at Richmond’s Versante Hotel this month.
Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond
Beaucoup Bakery Downtown
The original Fir Street spot opened a decade ago and is run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, who announced today they are opening a second location this fall in downtown Vancouver. The second Beaucoup will live inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street.
Address: St. Regis Hotel, Vancouver
Bella Gelateria
In Vancouver, Bella will be setting up shop in a large space located at 625 Howe Street downtown. As for Burnaby, The Amazing Brentwood will be home to the brand’s second location in that city.
Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver
Address: The Amazing Brentwood — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant
Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.
Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver
Antise Vancouver Pastry Lab
Antise Vancouver Pastry Lab will be the brick-and-mortar space for Italy-born Chef Emiddio Isernia, who has been running Antise as a fresh-to-order, online-only endeavour in Vancouver for a few years.
Address: 360 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Hello Nori – Park Royal
It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now, the brand is updating us on its second location. Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.
Big Star Sandwich Co. – UBC
Big Star Sandwich Co., which started with its first location in New Westminster in 2013, has just announced it will be opening a location out at UBC later this year.
Address: TBD (at Wesbrook Village)
To Live For Bakery
Celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner Erin Ireland will be opening a brick-and-mortar location for her popular brand in East Vancouver.
Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver
Sushi Mahana
The calibre of sushi in North Vancouver is about to be raised significantly. Sushi Mahana, an omakase-style restaurant, is set to open at 111-175 West 3rd Street in North Van, just a few blocks from the Lonsdale Quay.
Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver
Old Yale Brewing Abbotsford
The Chilliwack-based brewery and tasting room has shared that it’s planning on opening a 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford.
Address: Downtown Abbotsford
Chop Steakhouse & Bar
One of Canada’s steakhouse chains looks to have set its sights on Vancouver. Chop Steakhouse & Bar has put up signage at the Convention Centre West Building, signalling an opening is imminent.
Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place Suite 26, Vancouver
Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly — YVR Airport
The restaurant confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it’s planning to open a new outpost at YVR Airport.
Address: YVR Airport (International Departures beside a Starbucks, after duty-free)
Novella
Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver
Chubbs
A new spot for “game-changing” comfort eats, Chubbs is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. The brand new concept is opening in Surrey at The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive.
Address: The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey
The Farmhouse
Mount Pleasant is about to get more delicious, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant, The Farmhouse. The resto will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall.
Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Courtside Bar
A new bar is set to open up on the corner of Main Street and Broadway in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood and its main thing is basketball.
Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver
The Herrick
Moving into the former spot of Prohibition is The Herrick, a new cocktail club slash bar that promises to offer a “distinct experience.”
Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Dolce Amore
Dolce Amore, also known as The Gelato Mafia, is gearing up to open a second location in North Vancouver. The original shop is located on Vancouver’s Commercial Drive and prides itself on being open until 11 pm – later than most dessert shops in the city.
Address: 113 2nd Street West, North Vancouver
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba — River District
Hot on the heels of its second Burnaby restaurant opening, Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba has revealed yet another Vancouver location is in the works.
Address: 8591 River District Crossing, Vancouver
Sweet Revenge Cafe & Bakery
Ready your sweet tooth, Surrey – a new spot for hand-crafted treats is coming soon. Sweet Revenge Bakery & Cafe will be opening up soon at 6-19567 64th Avenue in Surrey.
Address: 6-19567 64th Avenue, Surrey
FDL Cafe
FDL Cafe – also known as FiorDiLatte Cafe – which has its original outpost in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood, is set to open a second location.
Address: 1858 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Pelicana Chicken (Multiple Locations)
Pelicana Chicken opened its first BC location in Burnaby last fall, and the brand has plans for more outposts. The chain’s premium Korean fried chicken got foodies excited, so this announcement will surely be a buzzworthy follow-up.
- Port Coquitlam – 206-2748 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam
- Surrey – #102-16016 Fraser Highway, Surrey
Catch 122 – Lower Lonsdale
Catch 122’s branding on the new space says its new outpost is going to offer brunch, pastries, coffee, and dinner service… so basically all our favourite things.
Thierry – West Vancouver
One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots will officially be opening a new location. Thierry, a much-loved chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and cafe, has confirmed a third West Vancouver outpost is in the works.
Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
Earls – The Amazing Brentwood
It looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby
Popular Victoria-based burger joint Bin 4 Burger Lounge plans to delight burger lovers in Burnaby with its tasty eats.
Pablo Cheese Tart – Vancouver
Pablo Cheese Tart Vancouver is slated to open at 511 W Broadway. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes.
Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver
Jollibee (Multiple Locations)
Jollibee has now announced three additional locations slated to open in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver. All of the opening dates are yet to be announced at this point.
- Cambie and West Broadway, Vancouver
- Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre complex, Surrey
- 9900 King George, Surrey
Four Winds Southlands
One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told.
Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta
With files from Daryn Wright