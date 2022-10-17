FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Opening soon: 42 new Vancouver restaurants to get excited about

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Oct 17 2022, 10:20 pm
Opening soon: 42 new Vancouver restaurants to get excited about
Hazukido Yaletown (Daily Hive)

We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.

It’s Okay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by It’s Okay (@itsokaybar)

It’s Okay will be setting up shop at 2481 East Hastings Street – the former location of Bad Apple and, before that, What’s Up? Hot Dog.

Address: 2481 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

St. Louis Bar & Grill — Port Coquitlam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by St. Louis Bar & Grill (@stlouiswings)

Slated to be “coming soon,” St. Louis will join other crispy-fried names such as Mary Brown’s and Popeyes in the Tri-Cities’ chicken scene.

Address: 815 Village Drive Unit 190 & 195, Port Coquitlam

Kokomo – Port Moody

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kokomo (@heykokomo)

The plant-based eatery named after a Beach Boys’ song has three locations currently – it’s first opened in Chinatown in 2017, with a Kitsilano spot opening not long after in the summer of 2018. Kokomo then opened its Edgemont Village location in North Vancouver in early 2020.

Address: 3-121 Brew Street, Port Moody

Instagram

Pourquoi Pas

Pourquoi Pas, a patisserie and cafe offering “French-inspired pastries,” has plans to open its very first brick-and-mortar space, with construction currently underway.

Address: Coquitlam

Instagram

Konz Pizza

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Konz Pizza To (@konzpizza_toronto)

This spot makes pizzas in cone form as well as pressed and flat formats. It also offers pasta, mac and cheese, poutine, and salad. There are also milkshakes and ice cream up for order at most locations.

Address: 102 – 18811 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Address: 110 – 14818 60th Avenue, Surrey

Milk Bar at Nordstrom Pacific Centre

Milk Bar Vancouver

Courtesy Nordstrom

Dished is told construction is already underway. Milk Bar Vancouver will aim to open this fall. We’ll keep you posted on details as they come. Stay tuned!

Address: Nordstrom Pacific Centre — 799 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

WELA – Downtown Vancouver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WELA (@wela.eatwell)

Patrons can expect dishes like the Roasted Cauliflower Curry Bowl, the Shroomami, and the Bangkok Wrap, or create their own bowl based on WELA’s large ingredient offerings.

Address: 980 Howe Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Mr. Sushi – Vancouver

Mr. Sushi has been serving North Vancouver since the ’90s, with its most recent location in Lonsdale having opened in late 2021, but the brand is now set to open a new address right on the corner of one of Vancouver’s busiest junctions.

Address: 176 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Hazukido – Vancouver

Hazukido Yaletown | Daily Hive

Hazukido, the French-Japanese pastry chain known for its exceptional treats, has plans to open its very first Vancouver location, right in the Yaletown neighbourhood.

Address: 280 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Captain’s Oven Pizza – Langley

The pizzeria recently shared on its Instagram page that a new location is in the works at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, but didn’t provide an expected opening date yet.

Address: Willowbrook Shopping Centre (exact address TBA)

Instagram

Steve’s Poké Bar – Yaletown

The newest Vancouver neighbourhood to gain a Steve’s Poké Bar franchise is Yaletown, where the new location will be at Pacific and Davie.

Address: Pacific and Davie

Instagram

Forêt Noire Café

Daily Hive

The brand has yet to set an opening date for the Robson Street location, but work is currently underway to transform the space into the modern patisserie that Vancouverites have come to love.

Address: 1126 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Preservatory Provisions & Toast Bar

Preservatory Provisions & Toast Bar is a new venture from the folks behind The Preservatory, who currently create artisanal preserves at the Vista D’Oro Farms and Winery in the Fraser Valley.

Address: Granville Island Public Market (exact address TBD)

Instagram

Alaïa at the Versante Hotel

Alaia

Courtesy Alaia

Something swanky-sounding is coming at you, Metro Vancouver! Alaïa, the newest concept from Club Versante, is launching at Richmond’s Versante Hotel this month.

Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Beaucoup Bakery Downtown

Beaucoup Bakery

Betty and Jacky Hung at the St Regis Hotel (Rich Won)

The original Fir Street spot opened a decade ago and is run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, who announced today they are opening a second location this fall in downtown Vancouver. The second Beaucoup will live inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street.

Address: St. Regis Hotel, Vancouver

Instagram

Bella Gelateria

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Gelateria (@bellagelateria)

In Vancouver, Bella will be setting up shop in a large space located at 625 Howe Street downtown. As for Burnaby, The Amazing Brentwood will be home to the brand’s second location in that city.

Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver

Address: The Amazing Brentwood — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAAN SAAN Cafe (@saansaancafe)

Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Antise Vancouver Pastry Lab

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antise Vancouver (@antisevancouver)

Antise Vancouver Pastry Lab will be the brick-and-mortar space for Italy-born Chef Emiddio Isernia, who has been running Antise as a fresh-to-order, online-only endeavour in Vancouver for a few years.

Address: 360 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Hello Nori – Park Royal

Hello Nori

Hand roll at Hello Nori’s Robson Street location (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now, the brand is updating us on its second location. Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.

Instagram

Big Star Sandwich Co. – UBC

Big Star Sandwich Co., which started with its first location in New Westminster in 2013, has just announced it will be opening a location out at UBC later this year.

Address: TBD (at Wesbrook Village)

Instagram

To Live For Bakery

To Live For Bakery

Photo: Hofmark Photography

Celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner Erin Ireland will be opening a brick-and-mortar location for her popular brand in East Vancouver.

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Sushi Mahana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HIROSHI HOSHIKO (@chefhiroshi)

The calibre of sushi in North Vancouver is about to be raised significantly. Sushi Mahana, an omakase-style restaurant, is set to open at 111-175 West 3rd Street in North Van, just a few blocks from the Lonsdale Quay.

Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver

Instagram

Old Yale Brewing Abbotsford

Old Yale Brewing

Rendering courtesy Old Yale Brewing

The Chilliwack-based brewery and tasting room has shared that it’s planning on opening a 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford.

Address: Downtown Abbotsford

Instagram

Chop Steakhouse & Bar

Chop Steakhouse & Bar

Daily Hive

One of Canada’s steakhouse chains looks to have set its sights on Vancouver. Chop Steakhouse & Bar has put up signage at the Convention Centre West Building, signalling an opening is imminent. 

Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place Suite 26, Vancouver

Instagram

Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly — YVR Airport

The restaurant confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it’s planning to open a new outpost at YVR Airport.

Address: YVR Airport (International Departures beside a Starbucks, after duty-free)

Instagram

Novella

Novella

Novella Exterior (Photo: Sarah Annand)

Residents and visitors of Mount Pleasant can look forward to a top-notch new concept coming to the neighbourhood early this year. Novella, a coffee bar, breakfast spot, and neighbourhood grocer, is slated to open in 2022. This all-in-one project comes to us from the team behind Published on Main, and it will be located at 2650 Main Street.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Chubbs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chubbs (@chubbssubs)

A new spot for “game-changing” comfort eats, Chubbs is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. The brand new concept is opening in Surrey at The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive.

Address: The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey

Instagram

The Farmhouse

The Farmhouse

Courtesy The Farmhouse

Mount Pleasant is about to get more delicious, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant, The Farmhouse. The resto will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall.

Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Courtside Bar

courtside

Viiviien/Shutterstock

A new bar is set to open up on the corner of Main Street and Broadway in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood and its main thing is basketball.

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The Herrick

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Herrick (@theherrick)

Moving into the former spot of Prohibition is The Herrick, a new cocktail club slash bar that promises to offer a “distinct experience.”

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Dolce Amore

Dolce Amore, also known as The Gelato Mafia, is gearing up to open a second location in North Vancouver. The original shop is located on Vancouver’s Commercial Drive and prides itself on being open until 11 pm – later than most dessert shops in the city.

Address: 113 2nd Street West, North Vancouver

Instagram

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba — River District

Hot on the heels of its second Burnaby restaurant opening, Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba has revealed yet another Vancouver location is in the works.

Address: 8591 River District Crossing, Vancouver

Instagram

Sweet Revenge Cafe & Bakery

Ready your sweet tooth, Surrey – a new spot for hand-crafted treats is coming soon. Sweet Revenge Bakery & Cafe will be opening up soon at 6-19567 64th Avenue in Surrey.

Address: 6-19567 64th Avenue, Surrey

Instagram

FDL Cafe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FiorDiLatte Cafe (@fdlcafe)

FDL Cafe – also known as FiorDiLatte Cafe – which has its original outpost in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood, is set to open a second location.

Address: 1858 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Pelicana Chicken (Multiple Locations)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S C O T T | ?? (@fooddiplomacy)

Pelicana Chicken opened its first BC location in Burnaby last fall, and the brand has plans for more outposts. The chain’s premium Korean fried chicken got foodies excited, so this announcement will surely be a buzzworthy follow-up.

  • Port Coquitlam – 206-2748 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam
  • Surrey – #102-16016 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Catch 122 – Lower Lonsdale

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Catch 122 Cafe Bistro (@catch122)

Catch 122’s branding on the new space says its new outpost is going to offer brunch, pastries, coffee, and dinner service… so basically all our favourite things.

Instagram

Thierry – West Vancouver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thierry Chocolates (@thierrychocolat)

One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots will officially be opening a new location. Thierry, a much-loved chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and cafe, has confirmed a third West Vancouver outpost is in the works.

Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Instagram

Earls – The Amazing Brentwood

It looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby

Popular Victoria-based burger joint Bin 4 Burger Lounge plans to delight burger lovers in Burnaby with its tasty eats.

Instagram

Four Winds Southlands

Four Winds Brewing

Courtesy Four Winds Brewing

One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told.

Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta

With files from Daryn Wright

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 datap[email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.