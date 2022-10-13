Mr. Pho Vietnamese opening in Port Coquitlam soon
Oct 13 2022, 8:16 pm
Good news, Port Coquitlam residents: a new spot for pho and other Vietnamese cuisine is coming soon.
Mr. Pho Vietnamese will be located at 3331 Coast Meridian Road, right next to Port Coquitlam’s Chicko Chicken location.
According to a post shared on Facebook’s Eat Tri-Cities group, the restaurant is currently looking for full and part-time staff and is aiming to open at the end of this month.
The restaurant does not yet have an online presence of any kind and has yet to share a teaser of potential menu items.
Stay tuned for more information on Mr. Pho as details are revealed.
Mr. Pho Vietnamese
Address: 3331 Coast Meridian Road, Port Coquitlam