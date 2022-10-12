A locally founded specialty butcher shop and meat supplier has just opened a brand new location in Metro Vancouver.

Two Rivers Meats, known for its premium charcuterie and line of sausages, opened its West Vancouver retail location last week; its first retail location is in North Vancouver.

The 716 Main Street address – right at Park Royal Mall – will offer the farm-raised and high-quality meats that the brand has become known for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Rivers Meats (West Vancouver) (@tworiversmeats_westvan)

Two Rivers supplies restaurants around the lower mainland, but its retail locations cater to the general public for at-home cooking needs.

At the new location, customers will be able to find Two Rivers’ in-house sausages, a range of charcuterie offerings, bone broth, sauces and rubs, beef jerky, as well as its legendary dry-aged burgers and Wagyu hot dogs.

The West Vancouver deli will also have some hot food offerings.

For now, Two Rivers is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm.

Address: 716 Main Street, Park Royal, West Vancouver

