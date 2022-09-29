California is as much a place as it is a state of mind, and nowhere is it more present than at Vancouver’s Kokomo.

The plant-based eatery named after a Beach Boys’ song has three locations currently – it’s first opened in Chinatown in 2017, with a Kitsilano spot opening not long after in the summer of 2018. Kokomo then opened its Edgemont Village location in North Vancouver in early 2020.

Now, the local brand has set its sights on Port Moody, with a brand new location slated to open up this fall.

Kokomo is known for its creative and healthy approach to plant-based bowls, smoothies, wraps, and some beverages.

Some of its “sun-inspired” best-sellers include the Coastal Macro (packed with marinated tempeh, edamame hummus, roasted squash, and more), the Kokomo Acai bowl, and an Almond Noodle Salad.

Kokomo Port Moody will be located in Suterbrook Village and aims to open in mid-November.

Kokomo – Port Moody

Address: 3-121 Brew Street, Port Moody