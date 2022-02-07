FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Mary Brown’s Chicken to open new Port Coquitlam location

Feb 7 2022, 11:12 pm
Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s has more expansion plans for Metro Vancouver.

The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country.

It’s known for offering up a menu of signature chicken made from whole, fresh, local Canada Grade A chicken alongside eats like taters and coleslaw.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A new Mary Brown’s will be opening soon in Metro Vancouver. The restaurant will be located at 130–2325 Ottawa Street in Port Coquitlam, the company tells Dished Vancouver.

We’ll keep you posted on an opening date as details are released.

This brand currently operates several other BC locations in Vancouver, Surrey, Delta, Langley, and Abbotsford.

Mary Brown’s — Port Coquitlam

Address: 130–2325 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam

