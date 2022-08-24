Looks like the Tri-Cities are about to get just a little bit crispier, as Popeyes Chicken opens its new location in Coquitlam tomorrow.

Located at Unit 600 3025 Lougheed Highway, this is the brand’s 20th location in BC. You can find it open starting Thursday, August 25.

Starting tomorrow, this new eatery’s hours will be 10:30 am to 11 pm daily. It also has a drive-thru option for folks on the go.

To celebrate this milestone, Popeyes will be offering free giveaways to the first 100 customers every day from Thursday to Sunday.

Throughout the opening weekend, expect DJ sets, face painting, balloons, and more!

Popeyes Chicken – Coquitlam

Address: Unit 600 — 3025 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam