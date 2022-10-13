Something swanky-sounding is coming at you, Metro Vancouver! Alaïa, the newest concept from Club Versante, is launching at Richmond’s Versante Hotel this month.

Described as a champagne and caviar penthouse lounge, Alaïa joins the selection of spots brought to us by the dining and lifestyle brand located in the luxury Metro Vancouver hotel.

Those other selections include the Cask Whisky Vault, the main-floor restaurant Bruno, and the seafood-focused dining destination Oo La Cha.

Alaïa, aka an Arabic term for “sublime,” is located on the 12th floor of the hotel. It features high ceilings and a wrap-around patio.

It’s important to note this venue will only be regularly open to Club Versante members and Versante Hotel guests. However, monthly themed events will be open to the public.

Alaïa will celebrate its launch with a public event on Friday, October 28 and guests can expect a “celestial celebration” to kick things off, we are told.

This launch event will be Halloween-inspired, and it’s the first in a series of monthly event concepts that will take place in the new venue.

For this first shindig, expect a live DJ and dancers as well as caviar by Royal Caviar Club and champagne.

To learn more about how to attend Alaïa’s Celestial Halloween event, head here.

In general, this space will be available for Club Versante members and hotel guests ages 19+ Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 11 pm.

Alaïa at the Versante Hotel

Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond