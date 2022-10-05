New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 19 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

With plenty of neon lighting, mirrored walls, and a colour scheme that seems pulled right out of the ’80s paper “jazz” cup design (Google it), this spot is leaning into the theme big time.

Address: 2809 Murray Street, Port Moody

Located at 670 Smithe Street, find this new destination on the second floor of the Dublin Calling smack dab in downtown Vancouver.

Address: 670 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Located at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

The new restaurant and bar is located in The Professional Centre at South Point, a new building featuring a mix of retail and office space.

The concept, known for its hefty handhelds and comfort eats, has relocated its Gastown brick-and-mortar location to Vancouver’s West End.

Address: 1101 Denman Street, Vancouver

Vancouver has a new place to head for island vibes, and just in time for rainy weather. Honolulu Coffee’s new location is officially open.

Address: 97 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

You can now stop by for a sweet or savoury treat from the concept. All pastries are hand-crafted in-house daily using ingredients sourced from both Europe and Vancouver.

Address: Park Royal South Main Street, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-5989

Burnaby’s new destination for late-night chicken has arrived. Be sure to keep an eye on Chibop’s socials for upcoming hours.

Address: 1805 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

JJANG has coined itself as “a cool place to consume alcohol,” so its drink offerings are likely going to be just as exciting as the food.

Address: 115-5668 Hollybridge Way, Richmond

The 1108 West Pender Street spot unveiled a refreshed interior style inspired by Old Shanghai. It also launched a cocktail menu on September 19, as well as late afternoon specials.

Address: 1108 West Pender Street, Vancouver

The Capilano Mall location is 1,127 square feet, with special deals every Monday where patrons can buy any medium or large pizza and get a second for 50% off.

Address: Capilano Mall — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

This spot, which already has an outpost on Kingsway, is known for its traditional and modern takes on Singaporean food. Menu items include Nasi Lemak, Laksa, Nyonya Chicken Curry, and Mee Siam.

Address: The Eateries food court at The City of Lougheed — Unit 907, 9855 Austin Road, Burnaby

Patrons will find a range of options here, from refreshing lemon green tea varieties to milk teas with whipped cream to specialty slush drinks.

Address: 3612 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-8686

Sip Bowl is known for its comforting and authentic Lanzhou pulled noodle dishes, with offerings ranging from its signature bowl (with beef shank or brisket), Jiang Shui La Mian, and Braised Beef La Mian.

Address: #132 4200 No. 3 Road, Richmond

The menu may be small, but the dishes all center on the house-made rice rolls, which are even served with some of the hot pot options.

Address: 8111 Anderson Road Unit 180, Richmond

Phone: 604-247-1362

A new spot for sushi and Korean eats has just opened in Port Coquitlam, and its name is pretty straightforward about what we can expect from the food.

Address: 4150 – 2180 Kelly Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Hủ Tiếu Hồng Phát has its roots in Saigon and has been perfecting its recipes since it first opened in 1975. After establishing its dedicated following over several generations, Hồng Phát has finally set up shop in Vancouver.

Address: 5076 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Remix’s interiors are impressive and definitely attention-grabbing, with light displays ranging from under-the-ocean scenes to moving images of Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

Address: 8300 Capstan Way #1008 (inside Union Square Shopping Centre), Richmond

Phone: 604-370-6868

As for its menu offerings, Obanhmi has a huge range of banh mi varieties, from honey garlic chicken to pork lemongrass to the classic (with pâté, Vietnamese mayo, jambon, and Vietnamese ham).

Address: 6211 Buswell Street #140, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-8648

With files from Daryn Wright