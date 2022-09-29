St. Louis Bar & Grill is landing in Metro Vancouver. The Toronto-based chain is known for its “devilishly good” ribs, wings, and sides.

The concept will be setting up shop in Port Coquitlam at 815 Village Drive Unit 190 & 195.

Slated to be “coming soon,” St. Louis will join other crispy-fried names such as Mary Brown’s and Popeyes in the Tri-Cities’ chicken scene.

St. Louis currently operates tons of locations in Ontario, as well as a handful in Alberta, according to its official website.

We’ll keep you posted on the official opening date of St. Louis Bar & Grill in Port Coquitlam.

St. Louis Bar & Grill — Port Coquitlam

Address: 815 Village Drive Unit 190 & 195, Port Coquitlam