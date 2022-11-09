Opening soon: 47 new Vancouver restaurants to get excited about

We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.

We’re told to expect breakfast, brunch, and lunch items (think salads, soups, sandwiches, and small bites), as well as coffee, tea, iced drinks, and “late-night eats.”

Address: 4363 Main Street, Vancouver

Ricardo’s View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℝ𝕀ℂ𝔸ℝ𝔻𝕆’𝕊 (@ricardos.whiterock) Ricardo’s will be a sister spot to Ricardo’s Kandy Korner, which has locations in White Rock and Vancouver. The owner, who also runs Sunlight Market and Smoke Culture, says this will be his “fourth spot on the beach.” Address: 14963 Marine Drive, White Rock Instagram

Vancouver, it’s time to get hungry, as this new spot specializing in beefy handhelds, fries, and milkshakes is opening soon.

Address: 755 Nelson Street, Vancouver

The Halal Guys is known for its “authentic American Halal food” with menu items like platters and sandwiches stuffed with chicken, gyro, and falafel, all served with the iconic white sauce.

Address: 570 Robson Street, Vancouver

Listen up, coffee lovers! A “new coffee experience” called Rockit Coffee Co. is set to open in Whistler later this month.

Address: 227-2063 Lake Placid Road, Whistler

Residents of South Surrey are in for a treat this month, as a new spot for Malaysian eats is set to open. Vancouver’s own Banana Leaf is opening its fifth location, this time at Surrey’s South Point Exchange.

Address: 450-3099 152nd Street, Surrey

Alley 16 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alley BBQ Restaurant, Richmond (@alleybbqrestaurant) Window wrapping on the forthcoming Alley 16 doesn’t reveal much about when the restaurant plans to open, so stay tuned for more information on this new spot. Address: 3190 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Archr will have a selection of high-quality, comforting treats like cookies with toasted pecans and butterscotch, banana bread, and double chocolate peanut butter cookies. We can’t wait to cozy up in this space early next year.

Address: A150 20161 86th Avenue, Langley

Zubu Downtown Ramen lovers, listen up! We’ve got a new spot for slurps opening in Vancouver early next year: Zubu Downtown. Address: 869 Hornby Street, Vancouver

It’s Okay will be setting up shop at 2481 East Hastings Street – the former location of Bad Apple and, before that, What’s Up? Hot Dog.

Address: 2481 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

The plant-based eatery named after a Beach Boys’ song currently has three locations – it’s first opened in Chinatown in 2017, with a Kitsilano spot opening not long after in the summer of 2018. Kokomo then opened its Edgemont Village location in North Vancouver in early 2020.

Address: 3-121 Brew Street, Port Moody

Pourquoi Pas, a patisserie and cafe offering “French-inspired pastries,” has plans to open its very first brick-and-mortar space, with construction currently underway.

Address: Coquitlam

This spot makes pizzas in cone form as well as pressed and flat formats. It also offers pasta, mac and cheese, poutine, and salad. There are also milkshakes and ice cream up for order at most locations.

Address: 102 – 18811 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Address: 110 – 14818 60th Avenue, Surrey

Dished is told construction is already underway and Milk Bar Vancouver will aim to open this fall. We’ll keep you posted on details as they come. Stay tuned!

Address: Nordstrom Pacific Centre — 799 Robson Street, Vancouver

Patrons can expect dishes like the Roasted Cauliflower Curry Bowl, the Shroomami, and the Bangkok Wrap, or create their own bowl based on WELA’s large ingredient offerings.

Address: 980 Howe Street, Vancouver

Mr. Sushi has been serving North Vancouver since the ’90s, with its most recent location in Lonsdale having opened in late 2021, but the brand is now set to open a new address right on the corner of one of Vancouver’s busiest junctions.

Address: 176 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

The pizzeria recently shared on its Instagram page that a new location is in the works at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, but didn’t provide an expected opening date yet.

Address: Willowbrook Shopping Centre (exact address TBA)

The newest Vancouver neighbourhood to gain a Steve’s Poké Bar franchise is Yaletown, where the new location will be at Pacific Boulevard and Davie Street.

Address: Pacific Boulevard and Davie Street

The brand has yet to set an opening date for the Robson Street location, but work is currently underway to transform the space into the modern patisserie that Vancouverites have come to love.

Address: 1126 Robson Street, Vancouver

The original Fir Street spot opened a decade ago and is run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, who announced that they are opening a second location this fall in downtown Vancouver. The second Beaucoup will live inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street.

Address: St. Regis Hotel, Vancouver

In Vancouver, Bella will be setting up shop in a large space located at 625 Howe Street downtown. As for Burnaby, The Amazing Brentwood will be home to the brand’s second location in that city.

Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver

Address: The Amazing Brentwood — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

Antise Vancouver Pastry Lab will be the brick-and-mortar space for Italy-born chef Emiddio Isernia, who has been running Antise as a fresh-to-order, online-only endeavour in Vancouver for a few years.

Address: 360 Carrall Street, Vancouver

It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now, the brand is updating us on its second location. Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.

Big Star Sandwich Co., which started with its first location in New Westminster in 2013, has just announced it will be opening a location out at UBC later this year.

Address: TBA (at Wesbrook Village)

Celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner Erin Ireland will be opening a brick-and-mortar location for her popular brand in East Vancouver.

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

The calibre of sushi in North Vancouver is about to be raised significantly. Sushi Mahana, an omakase-style restaurant, is set to open at 111-175 West 3rd Street in North Van, just a few blocks from the Lonsdale Quay.

Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver

The Chilliwack-based brewery and tasting room has shared that it’s planning on opening a 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford.

Address: Downtown Abbotsford

One of Canada’s steakhouse chains looks to have set its sights on Vancouver. Chop Steakhouse & Bar has put up signage at the Convention Centre West Building, signalling an opening is imminent.

Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place Suite 26, Vancouver

Four Winds Southlands One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told. Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta