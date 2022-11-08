We’ve been waiting for this one! Novella is finally slated to open its doors later this month in Vancouver.

The new coffee bar, breakfast spot, and neighbourhood grocer is set to launch soon in Mount Pleasant, and once it does, it’s sure to be a hit with residents and visitors alike.

This all-in-one project comes to us from the team behind Published on Main, and it will be located at 2650 Main Street.

“We announced Novella late last year, and are ecstatic to finally open our doors to the neighbourhood,” explains Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, the upcoming Novella, Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines.

“When we first dreamed up Novella, we asked ourselves what kind of neighbourhood cafe would we want to spend time in? Definitely one with delicious food and a great space. But most importantly, excellent coffee, which is why we have partnered up with our talented friends at House of Funk Roasting.”

Patrons can look forward to stepping into Novella’s 3,200 sq ft space (designed by Establishment Interiors) and indulging in quality coffee, grub (elevated breakfast and brunch), and curated goods from local partners.

For eats, we’re told morsels such as a Turbo Breakfast Sando, Novella Yogurt, and savoury Steel Cut Oats will be up for order.

The sandwich description caught our eye. It’s made with a fried egg, sausage patty, hash brown patty, smoked cheddar, and custom “turbo” sauce on a potato bun.

This sounds like a handheld we’d like to get our paws on.

In addition to this, customers can expect a rotating selection of coffee beans as well as pastries and sweets courtesy of Aaron Surman of ButterBoom.

As noted, the coffee program will be from House of Funk and the daytime menu has been curated by chefs Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and Ash Kurtz.

A wine program by sommelier Jayton Paul will also be something guests can look forward to exploring come opening day.

Novella aims to support small producers and connect them to the community. The space will feature a front area designed for working and dining, while the back will be a designated place for lounging and reading.

Design highlights for the 66-seat space include curved archways, floral accents, and leather sofas.

At launch, Novella will be open Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Novella

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram