The weather may have cooled down drastically in Metro Vancouver this week, but it’s never too cold for an ice cream cone.

That’s the hope, anyway, for a new sweet spot opening up on White Rock Beach very soon.

Ricardo’s will be a sister spot to Ricardo’s Kandy Korner, which has locations in White Rock and Vancouver. The owner, who also runs Sunlight Market and Smoke Culture, says this will be his “fourth spot on the beach.”

This new concept will offer bubble tea, ice cream, and premium Italian coffee and aims to be Metro Vancouver’s “biggest and most premium ice cream/gelato spot with more than 80 flavours to choose from,” the owner tells Dished.

The new Ricardo’s is aiming for an opening this coming weekend but has yet to set an exact date. It will be located at 14963 Marine Drive, the former address of Marina O’s Tea House.

We’re also told a premium ice cream shop in downtown Vancouver is part of a plan for the business, “ideally on Granville Street.”

Stay tuned for more details on this new sweet shop.

Ricardo’s

Address: 14963 Marine Drive, White Rock

