If you’ve been past the corner of Cambie Street and 16th Avenue in Vancouver lately, you’ve probably noticed that the restaurant on the corner, Nabebugyo Hot Pot Cuisine, has permanently closed.

The hot pot restaurant had been open on the corner since 2016, but now the space is being taken over by a new tenant.

Alley 16 is a Yakiniku restaurant, meaning it will specialize in Japanese BBQ.

This concept – presumably named after the cross street of its address – will be the new space for the shuttered Richmond restaurant of a similar name, Alley BBQ, which was located on Westminster Highway but closed in March of this year.

Window wrapping on the forthcoming Alley 16 doesn’t reveal much about when the restaurant plans to open, so stay tuned for more information on this new spot.

Alley 16

Address: 3190 Cambie Street, Vancouver