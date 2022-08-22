We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

Looks like Vancouver’s getting another place to head for island vibes, and no major travel is necessary. Honolulu Coffee is opening a new location in Vancouver. A new outpost from the concept is set to open in Olympic Village in early fall. You’ll find it at 97 West 2nd Avenue.

Address: 97 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Preservatory Provisions & Toast Bar is a new venture from the folks behind The Preservatory, who currently create artisanal preserves at the Vista D’Oro Farms and Winery in the Fraser Valley.

Address: Granville Island Public Market (exact address TBD)

The original Fir Street spot opened a decade ago and is run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, who announced today they are opening a second location this fall in downtown Vancouver. The second Beaucoup will live inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street.

Address: St. Regis Hotel, Vancouver

In Vancouver, Bella will be setting up shop in a large space located at 625 Howe Street downtown. As for Burnaby, The Amazing Brentwood will be home to the brand’s second location in that city.

Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver

Address: The Amazing Brentwood — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Rewind Beer Co. will bring nostalgic ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s vibes to its brewery and tasting room space, and while the business has yet to share much about its beers, the concept is looking tight so far.

Address: Port Moody Brewer’s Row

“New pizza” are our two favourite words, so lucky for us there’s a fresh-out-the-oven spot opening soon courtesy of Captain’s Oven. The popular Surrey-based pizza joint has shared plans for its new location in North Vancouver’s Capilano Mall.

Address: Capilano Mall — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

Adding to Coquitlam’s already plentiful options for Korean fare is Dookbaeki, a new spot specializing in traditional Korean stews served in hot stone bowls.

Address: 3055 Anson Avenue, Coquitlam

Antise Vancouver Pastry Lab will be the brick-and-mortar space for Italy-born Chef Emiddio Isernia, who has been running Antise as a fresh-to-order, online-only endeavour in Vancouver for a few years.

Address: 360 Carrall Street, Vancouver

While some international cafes are coming to Canada for the first time, Deville Coffee is looking to expand here at home.

It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now, the brand is updating us on its second location. Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.

A celebrated local chef is bringing his popular noodle joint to downtown Vancouver. Chef Angus An’s Fat Mao will be opening at 983 Helmcken Street in the Wall Centre.

Address: 983 Helmcken Street, Vancouver

Big Star Sandwich Co., which started with its first location in New Westminster in 2013, has just announced it will be opening a location out at UBC later this year.

Address: TBD (at Wesbrook Village)

Celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner Erin Ireland will be opening a brick-and-mortar location for her popular brand in East Vancouver by the end of the summer.

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

One Vancouver neighbourhood is about to get a unique spot for bites and sips. Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, a neighbourhood bar and grill, will be opening at 67 West 6th Avenue in a Victorian-era heritage home.

Address: 67 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

The calibre of sushi in North Vancouver is about to be raised significantly. Sushi Mahana, an omakase-style restaurant, is set to open at 111-175 West 3rd Street in North Van, just a few blocks from the Lonsdale Quay.

Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver

The Chilliwack-based brewery and tasting room has shared that it’s planning on opening a 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford.

Address: Downtown Abbotsford

A new immersive culinary destination is gearing up to open in downtown Vancouver. Slated to launch at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

One of Canada’s steakhouse chains looks to have set its sights on Vancouver. Chop Steakhouse & Bar has put up signage at the Convention Centre West Building, signalling an opening is imminent.

Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place Suite 26, Vancouver

