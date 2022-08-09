“New pizza” are our two favourite words, so lucky for us there’s a fresh-out-the-oven spot opening soon courtesy of Captain’s Oven.

The popular Surrey-based pizza joint has shared plans for its new location in North Vancouver’s Capilano Mall.

Captain’s Oven is known for serving up authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas in over 40 varieties.

You can choose from meat, vegetarian, specialty, or even customize your own pizza. Its goal is to deliver delicious food with an authentic Italian taste, from pressing their dough daily to roasting locally farmed vegetables.

Pizzas are made in a three-ton, handmade stone brick oven shipped directly from Italy.

The Metro Vancouver spot opened its first Vancouver location downtown last summer. The Capilano Mall outpost is set to open in a few weeks.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Captain’s Oven Pizza — Capilano Mall

Address: Capilano Mall — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

