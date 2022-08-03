For those in the know, Coquitlam’s unofficial Koreatown is the best place to go for incredible Korean food in the Lower Mainland.

From its giant H-Mart for Korean groceries to Bukchigo Jangguchigo for Korean comfort food, the roughly two-block radius around North Road is a vibrant cultural hub – especially when it comes to Korean cuisine.

Adding to Coquitlam’s already plentiful options for Korean fare is Dookbaeki, a new spot specializing in traditional Korean stews served in hot stone bowls.

The brand, which currently operates locations in Calgary and Edmonton, will be opening its first BC spot at 3055 Anson Avenue.

Some of its most popular dishes include Budae-soontubu (a spicy stew with house-made kimchi, spam, sausage, veggies, and egg), and Sagol-manduguk (beef bone broth with sliced rice cakes and dumplings).

In addition to its signature stews, Dookbaeki will also serve other Korean cuisine, like japchae, dumplings, and Haemul pajeon (seafood and green onion pancakes).

The restaurant has yet to set an opening date, but stay tuned for more details on this new location.

Address: 3055 Anson Avenue, Coquitlam

