Port Moody’s Brewery Row is home to some of Metro Vancouver’s best breweries, including Moody Ales & Co., Parkside Brewery, Yellow Dog Brewing Co., and Twin Sails Brewing.

This summer, the beer destination will be getting one more addition, and this one has a theme you probably haven’t seen before.

Rewind Beer Co. will bring nostalgic ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s vibes to its brewery and tasting room space, and while the business has yet to share much about its beers, the concept is looking tight so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rewind Beer Co. (@rewindbeer)

On its Instagram account, Rewind has shared glimpses of what the space might entail – wood panelling, turquoise tiling, fake plants, and tap handles in the shape of giant ’80s-style cell phones are just a few of the details we can expect to see here.

While the brewery is still in the works, the business has certainly been drumming up interest through its throwback social posts, which include archival photos of Vancouver from the era (the Cultus Lake Waterpark and now-defunct rides from Playland have made an appearance!).

Suffice to say, we’re excited about this new concept and space and can’t wait to see what Rewind will be pouring.

Keep an eye on this space for more details and opening dates soon.