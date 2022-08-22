We need very little excuse for a fun road trip with some pals – just tell us when and where and we’re there.

The latest destination that is having us pack our bags and plan for a weekend away is a little lakeside ice cream shop in Penticton.

Cherry On Top Shake Shop is a very cherry-centric spot for frozen treats in the hot Okanagan Valley.

This cute shop has pink-saturated decor, and from the walls to the faux cherry blossom tree to the hanging plastic cherries, it’s not shy about which Okanagan fruit is its favourite.

Known for its over-the-top shakes in flavours like strawberry shortcake and cherry bomb, which are topped with anything from brownies to pretzels to entire cake slices, Cherry On Top is a sweet tooth’s heaven.

If shakes aren’t your thing, this spot also serves its “Crazy Cones”: soft serve ice cream dipped in a range of toppings like cookie crumbles, cake batter, and sprinkles.

For more fruit-forward taste buds (and vegans!), Cherry On Top has also just rolled out its new vegan dole whip in cherry, orange, and swirl flavours, with a pineapple variety in the works – this alone merits a drive out if you ask us.

Cherry On Top Shake Shop is located at 1028 Lakeshore Drive and is open daily from noon to 10:30 pm.

Address: 1028 Lakeshore Drive, Penticton

Phone: 250-486-0388 (texts only)

Instagram