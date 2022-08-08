Fort Langley is one of the Fraser Valley’s top tourist spots and not just for its historic charm and one-of-a-kind boutiques.

The small river-side town also happens to have quite a few great dining options, with a new one that just opened recently.

Rail and River Pizzeria softly opened early in July, right next door to its sister restaurant Rail and River Bistro.

Located right on the Fraser River, this new spot offers up more than just good views.

Serving pasta and pizza by the pie and the slice, Rail and River is at 9273 Glover Road, right next to the Fort Pub.

You can also grab slushies, house-made ice cream, and to-go containers of pizza sauce and dough to make pies at home on your own.

Pizza options include the house special (grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, olives, mozzarella, and more) and a spicy Hawaiian (with Capicollo ham, pineapple, and banana peppers) as well as classics like cheese and pepperoni.

As for its pasta, you can expect to find fettuccini Alfredo, bolognese, spaghetti and meatballs, and lasagna. This spot also serves some sides, including salads and wings.

Rail and River is open daily from 11 am to midnight, making it a solid choice for late-night eats.

