If you are in the mood for some good food in Surrey, we have a great list for you.

Top-notch taprooms, bumping bars, and hole-in-the-wall spots — Surrey’s got something for every occasion, budget, and appetite.

Here are the 10 best restaurants in Surrey to check out at least once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Di Reggae Cafe (@cafedireggae)

Di Reggae offers a real taste of Jamaica packed full of flavour, traditions, and spices. They offer authentic Caribbean cuisine of all kinds — from tender Jerk Chicken to classic Caribbean Rotis. It’s all good drinks, good vibes, and good people at this spot.

Address: 13593 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Phone: 778-996-2887

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showshaa – The Modern Taproom (@showshaataproom)

‘Showsha’ is casual Indian lingo for ‘showbiz’ or being eye-catchy, and this restaurant’s creative offerings are nothing short of eye-catching. From tapas-style eats, juicy kebabs, to Indian classics – they have something for everyone. With lots of plates made for sharing, and a selection of handpicked local and international beers, wines and cocktails, you are guaranteed to have a good time – also, be sure to try their delicious Gol Gappa shots.

Address: 3020, 152 Street, Surrey

Phone: 778-294-9885

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afghan Kitchen South Surrey (@eatdrinkafghan)

Afghan Kitchen delivers the authentic taste of Afghan cuisine with several classic creations that include options for meat lovers, vegetarians, and vegans. Their secret blended sauce for vegetarians is slow-cooked for over an hour, and each dish uses “mum’s recipe” to provide that authentic, comforting taste. The restaurant itself is beautifully designed and decorated.

Address: 16120 24 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604- 727–0070

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominion Bar+Kitchen (@dominionsurrey)

Located right in the heart of Surrey’s bustling downtown, steps away from both Surrey Central Skytrain station and Surrey City Hall, Dominion is a great dining addition to Surrey’s civic plaza. From brunch to late-night drinks, this Surrey hotspot has everything you need for a good dining experience.

Address: 13475 Central Avenue, Unit D1, Surrey

Phone: 604-330-0229

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Shanti by Vikram Vij (@my.shanti)

My Shanti by Vikram Vij in Surrey can’t be missed from the street – it has thousands of reflective mirrors decorating outside the building. Meant to take you on a culinary journey to India while right in Surrey, the dishes carefully crafted by Vij and the restaurant’s chefs represent the uniqueness of a particular region by mixing fine dining with home-cooked classics. If you stop in, be sure to try the chickpea battered cod pakoras for a twist on the favourite or stick to the classics with some paneer – cheese and green pepper smothered in a chilli curry masala.

Address: 15869 Croydon Drive, Surrey

Phone: 604-560-4416

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S+L Kitchen & Bar (@slkitchenandbar)

S+L by the Joseph Richard Group is a great place to mix casual dining with an upscale vibe with unique, locally sourced dishes that are guaranteed to satisfy your craving – no matter what it is. Cheap oysters during happy hour or enjoy a steak, a lobster prawn burger, or the delicious Wagyu beef, you and your stomach are in for a treat. Be sure to try the deep-fried mac and cheese sticks. Thank us later.

Address: 16051 24th Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-560-6421

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sal y Limon Surrey (@salylimonsurrey)

You can get margaritas, carnitas, and everything in between at Sal y Limon in Surrey. The owners bring the authentic taste of Mexican cuisine right to Surrey. Their mix of offerings hopes to deliver Mexican street food in a casual dining setting for you to enjoy with friends or family. With more than nine different sauces to eat with your meals, this place is sure to pack the heat.

Address: Unit 10 2428 160th, Surrey

Phone: 604-385-2171

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captain’s Oven Pizza (@captainsovenpizza)

Head over to Captain’s Oven Pizza for authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas. You can choose from meat, vegetarian, specialty, or even customize your own pizza. Their goal is to deliver delicious food with an authentic Italian taste, from pressing their dough daily to roasting locally farmed vegetables.

Address: 9639 137a Street #111, Surrey

Phone: 604- 581-8888

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thecarverysandwichshop (@thecarverysandwichshop)

The Carvery sandwich shop makes sandwiches fresh on the daily with the highest quality ingredients. Their meats are seasoned, marinated and roasted with no added fillers or preservatives for quality and flavour. They buy their ingredients from local suppliers and in small batches to ensure freshness without compromise. They are also known to have the best chowders in town that sell out quickly, so make sure to head over to grab yourself a bowl.

Address: #102-2430 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Phone: 778-294-6222

Facebook|Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bozzini’s Restaurant (@bozzinissurrey)

Enjoy the finest Greek cuisine with the atmosphere of Greece at Bozzini’s. Located in the heart of Surrey, Bozzini’s Restaurant has been a prime lunch and linner for business people, locals, and visitors since 1982. Bozzini’s exemplifies the simple style of traditional Authentic, Greek, and Italian dishes.

Address: 13655-104th Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-588-6880

Facebook | Instagram

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

With files from Rumneek Johal and Negin Nia