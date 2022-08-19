Mount Pleasant is in for a treat, as a new “first-in-Canada” restaurant, wine, and cocktail bar concept called Suyo is slated to open in the Vancouver neighbourhood next week.

Set to launch at 3475 Main Street, the former location of breakfast gem Slickity Jim’s, Suyo will offer diners a modern take on classic Peruvian dishes from Chef/Partner Ricardo Valverde.

Valverde and his partners named the concept after a South American Indigenous word that also means homeland, “to honour his family and country of birth.”

“We’re excited to introduce Vancouver diners to our versions of the most popular dishes in Peru: from ceviches and tiraditos to causas and anticuchos,” said Valverde.

“It will be a unique culinary experience that you won’t find anywhere else.”

In addition to Valverde, the partners behind Suyo include industry vets James Reynolds (La Buca, Blue Water Cafe, La Regalade) as general manager, award-winning bartender Max Curzon-Price (Botanist, Clarendon Cocktail Cellar UK), and tech entrepreneur Felix Ng as director of operations.

Patrons who head here can expect an array of seafood-focused dishes.

It will also be serving up a dish that pays homage to ancient Inca dishes like Pachamanca — which traditionally sees meat, potato, and veggies cooked underground on hot stones.

For drinks, expect a beverage program full of bespoke cocktails and all eight varieties of Pisco, which will pair with the restaurant’s innovative dishes inspired by global influences.

The space itself, designed by Evoke International, will seat 50, and we’re told it will boast a private dining room for 20 along with a 500-bottle wine cellar.

The decor will aim to give off “elegant South American” vibes, complete with tropical greenery, natural woods, and more.

Find Suyo open to the public for dinner service starting August 25. Brunch will also be coming soon.

For now, hours will be Tuesday to Thursday for dinner from 5 to 10 pm and the cocktail bar will remain open until midnight.

On Friday and Saturday, dinner hours are 5 to 11 pm and the cocktail bar stays open until 1 am.

Suyo

Address: 3475 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-322-1588

Instagram