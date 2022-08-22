Downtown Vancouver already has crispy-fried goodness on the way and here’s another chicken joint coming soon: Pelicana Chicken.

This concept opened its first BC location in Burnaby in 2020 and its been slowly sharing info on expansion plans, as two more outposts are coming to Surrey and Coquitlam Centre.

The chain’s premium Korean fried chicken got foodies excited, so this announcement will surely be a buzz-worthy follow-up.

The global chain now has over 3,000 locations. It has been offering premium Korean fried chicken since 1982.

Pelicana is known for its crispy KFC in a variety of flavours like Original Soy Sauce, Sweet & Spicy, Snow Cheese Fried Chicken, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howard | ?? Vancouver Foodie (@food_with_howie) on Sep 14, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT

Pelicana Chicken will be opening its first location in Vancouver at 382 Robson Street.

We’ll keep you posted as opening details are revealed, stay tuned!

Pelicana Chicken — Robson

Address: 382 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram