It may be nearly fall, but the hot weather isn’t ending any time soon so we’re still on the lookout for cool treats to carry us through.

Vancouver’s newest must-try spot is Winter Bear, a dessert cafe located in the West End neighbourhood at 907 Denman Street.

This new spot offers build-your-own bingsoo, a Korean shaved ice dessert that often includes other sweet toppings like fruit and ice cream.

Winter Bear serves some classic flavours like strawberry, cookies and cream, and mango cheesecake, as well as some more wild flavours like banana cream pie. You can also choose to combine bases and toppings for a totally personalized bingsoo experience.

This spot also offers refreshing fruit slushes in varieties like pina colada and strawberry cheesecake.

Winter Bear had its grand opening last week and is currently open Monday to Thursday from noon to 11 pm and Friday to Sunday from noon to midnight.

Winter Bear

Address: 907 Denman Street, Vancouver

