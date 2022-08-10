New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 20 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

Fort Langley is one of the Fraser Valley’s top tourist spots and not just for its historic charm and one-of-a-kind boutiques. The small riverside town also happens to have quite a few great dining options, with a new one that just opened recently.

Address: 9273 Glover Road, Langley

OiSO offers a kimchi stew (with variations like pork, brisket, tuna, or tofu), kimchi makookskoo noodles, seafood waffles, and galbi jjim (braised short ribs).

Address: 2675 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3773

This brand is known for its top-notch coffee brewed with direct trade beans and quality baked goods and grub. It launched in 2008 and has been rapidly expanding in Alberta, and now BC, ever since.

Address: 325 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-9988

Address: 745 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

The brand launched its second downtown Vancouver location, situated at 545 Granville Street, the former location of SMAK.

Address: 545 Granville Street, Vancouver

One of North Vancouver’s favourite local breweries has been busy. North Point Brewing Company has opened its new concept called North Point Brewing Café in downtown Vancouver.

Address: 1025 Dunsmuir Street, on the ground level between Bentall 3 and 4

If you’ve been in Gastown’s Blood Alley, then you know Gringo. The little taco shop known for its colourful bar stools and irreverently-named menu items just opened its new location.

Address: 1074 Davie Street, Vancouver

The Peri Peri Shack — Burnaby View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE PERI PERI SHACK (@theperiperishack) This concept opened its first location in Vancouver on Kingsway in Winter 2020, and now the eatery has launched its second location in Burnaby. Address: 6691 Hastings Street, Burnaby Instagram

The long, hot days of the last month of summer, filled with sun and possibility, serve as the main inspiration for the brewery’s new taproom, which only just opened to the public.

Address: 1614 West 3rd Avenue, Vancouver

Adding to the existing Italian cultural scene on Commercial Drive is Caffe Soccavo, an Italian sports cafe brought to us by Dom and Frank Morra, the same folks behind Via Tevere and Straight Outta Brooklyn.

Address: 1321 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

This new spot is at 4635 Arbutus Street in Kerrisdale, tucked away in a small strip mall – a definite departure from its first location on busy Pender Street in Chinatown.

Address: 4635 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Billy Button now officially has a new home, this time in the Fraserhood at 3568 Fraser Street. For the new space, Billy Button tells us that this time, they’re keeping it a bit more simple and have taken the elaborate plating off the menu.

Address: 3568 Fraser Street, Vancouver

The Palm Coffee Trailer has been operating since 2021, but now it’s got its very own brick-and-mortar space, serving up more of the creative iced drinks and waffle treats that it’s become known for.

Address: C145-3122 Mt. Lehman Road, Highstreet Shopping Centre, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-309-8928

The new Good Co. Bar (formerly Colony Bar) is set on the edge of Steveston Village’s picturesque waterfront, at 4020 Bayview Street. It features 250 seats, with a year-round patio that seats 80.

Address: 4020 Bayview Street, Steveston

Phone: 604-285-3554

A local treat maker has taken things to the next level. Hype Chocolate has opened its new production facility and retail space at 855 E Hastings in Strathcona.

Address: 855 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Not only is this new spot in a central location, just steps from the Canada Line SkyTrain stop at Broadway/City Hall, but it also features a new-and-improved waffle recipe and an additional, sexy shape.

Address: 107-223 W Broadway, Vancouver

The very first Pret A Manger location just opened in Vancouver last week at 468 SW Marine Drive, the first of several BC locations to come.

Address: 468 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

This concept specializes in hot dogs and croquettes in sweet and savoury flavours. This spot has kinds like Mozza, potato, poutine, and even Oreo and churro hot dogs on its menu. People can choose their own custom filling, with options like beef sausage, pork sausage, marble cheese, or half and half.

Address: Henderson Place Mall – 1163 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Ricardos Kandy Korner is known for its classic to wildly weird sweets and snacks, with popular products from the US, UK, and Europe. And now with a location in the heart of downtown Vancouver, candy lovers can indulge in any of their wildest sugar cravings amidst club hopping.

Where: 752 Granville Street, Vancouver

This new spot offers non-dairy or frozen yogurt options for those who skip dairy. You can also grab custom pints, ice pops, beverages, and other cool treats from the grab-and-go cooler.

Address: #501 – 22259 48 Avenue, Langley

Phone: 604-534-5226

Circolo Cafe Bar quietly opened its doors at the end of June, offering “fine dining in a relaxed atmosphere” to the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood.

Address: 4092 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-294-2561

With files from Daryn Wright.