New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 41 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now or in the near future.

New Vancouver restaurants

BjornBar Bakery’s new location in Coquitlam has now opened. This is the second outpost for the popular North Vancouver sweet spot, which is known for its wide selection of delicious gourmet dessert bars.

Address: The U — 111 – 581 Clarke Road, Coquitlam

Well, that was quick! Looks like the eatery that replaced Peckinpah, Country Roads BBQ, is out, and a new spot called Röosh is operating at 2 Water Street. The new Swiss-inspired concept is currently softly open.

Address: 2 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-5411

Lee’s Donuts is the OG of the Vancouver donut scene and has been operating in the Granville Island Public Market since 1979. It just announced it will be popping up in the Langley mall. What a treat!

Address: Willowbrook Shopping Centre — 19705 Fraser Highway, Langley

Marutama’s newest outpost is now open at #108 – 1190 Pinetree Way in Coquitlam. It’s softly open with a limited menu and business hours.

Address: 1190 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

By now, you likely know that popular Canadian fried chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver later this year, but we’ve received word that another fresh outpost is in the works as well. Mary Brown’s has now opened a location at Suter Brook Village in Port Moody.

Address: Units 138 & 146 Brew Street, Port Moody

New Vancouver restaurants opening soon

If you’ve ever poked around Vancouver House, it’s likely you’ve noticed the rust-coloured space just a few steps down from Fresh St. Market and London Drugs, and now, it’s nearly time for the concept inside of it to open: Ça Marche Crêperie.

Address: Continental Street, Vancouver

Authentic Thai eats purveyor Kin Kao has announced it will be opening a new Vancouver location. The concept will be setting up shop at 317 E Broadway (the former location of The Black Lodge) soon, according to its social accounts.

Address: 317 E Broadway, Vancouver

Its original Gastown spot makes you feel like you’re on vacation, so we’re super excited to see what Moltaqa’s new location will bring to another Vancouver neighbourhood. The Moroccan restaurant first opened at 51 W Hastings Street in 2018, and now, Moltaqa is expanding with a brand new outpost at 1002 Mainland Street in Yaletown.

Address: 1002 Mainland Street, Vancouver

A fresh concept called Nightshade is slated to open in the former 1079 Mainland Street location of WildTale, which quietly closed earlier this year. Nightshade tells Dished Vancouver it’s all about culture and cocktails.

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Signage for the brand is up on the window of the former space of Japanese restaurant Kamei Baru, which stopped operating at the 990 Smithe Street address in October.

Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Vancouver is swimming in amazing options when it comes to pasta, and we’re about to get another destination for quality Italian eats. Robba da Matti will soon be opening its fourth location in Kitsilano.

Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Maison Kitsuné is coming to Vancouver, and so is the French-Japanese music and fashion label’s popular food and beverage concept: Café Kitsuné. The two concepts will be opening in Gastown at 159 and 157 Water Street, respectively, and will operate right beside Kit & Ace.

Address: 157 Water Street, Vancouver

If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, AKA a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.

Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Breka Bakery & Cafe is opening a new location in Vancouver. The concept will be opening an outpost at 740 W Hastings Street, the former address of a Caffè Artigiano.

Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Community Taps and Pizza is aiming to open its doors to the public soon. Once it does, folks can expect lunch, dinner, and happy hour specials, as well as weekend brunch service. There will also be tons of options for takeout and off-sales.

Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting expansion plans on the horizon. One of the places they’ll be expanding to? None other than the North Shore. That’s right, both North and West Vancouver will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in the coming seasons.

Address: 101 – 1441 St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver

Address: 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.

A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.

Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver

SWITCH is advertised as “Vancouver’s largest premier party venue,” and it’s set to open in late 2021. Located at 1339 Robson Street (formerly Hon’s Wun-Tun House), SWITCH describes itself as a kitchen, bar, and lounge as well as a new karaoke destination.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.

Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver

When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.

Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver

The talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen have revealed they have a new concept in the works. Zarak is slated to open in Vancouver later this fall, Dished Vancouver is told. The new restaurant will be launching at 2102 Main Street.

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

