Open and opening soon: 41 new Vancouver restaurants to try
New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.
We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 41 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now or in the near future.
New Vancouver restaurants
BjornBar Bakery — Coquitlam
BjornBar Bakery’s new location in Coquitlam has now opened. This is the second outpost for the popular North Vancouver sweet spot, which is known for its wide selection of delicious gourmet dessert bars.
Address: The U — 111 – 581 Clarke Road, Coquitlam
Röosh
Well, that was quick! Looks like the eatery that replaced Peckinpah, Country Roads BBQ, is out, and a new spot called Röosh is operating at 2 Water Street. The new Swiss-inspired concept is currently softly open.
Address: 2 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-5411
Lee’s Donuts Pop-Up — Willowbrook
Lee’s Donuts is the OG of the Vancouver donut scene and has been operating in the Granville Island Public Market since 1979. It just announced it will be popping up in the Langley mall. What a treat!
Address: Willowbrook Shopping Centre — 19705 Fraser Highway, Langley
Marutama Ra-men – Coquitlam
Marutama’s newest outpost is now open at #108 – 1190 Pinetree Way in Coquitlam. It’s softly open with a limited menu and business hours.
Address: 1190 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Mary Brown’s — Port Moody
By now, you likely know that popular Canadian fried chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver later this year, but we’ve received word that another fresh outpost is in the works as well. Mary Brown’s has now opened a location at Suter Brook Village in Port Moody.
Address: Units 138 & 146 Brew Street, Port Moody
New Vancouver restaurants opening soon
Ça Marche
If you’ve ever poked around Vancouver House, it’s likely you’ve noticed the rust-coloured space just a few steps down from Fresh St. Market and London Drugs, and now, it’s nearly time for the concept inside of it to open: Ça Marche Crêperie.
Address: Continental Street, Vancouver
Kin Kao Song
Authentic Thai eats purveyor Kin Kao has announced it will be opening a new Vancouver location. The concept will be setting up shop at 317 E Broadway (the former location of The Black Lodge) soon, according to its social accounts.
Address: 317 E Broadway, Vancouver
Moltaqa — Yaletown
Its original Gastown spot makes you feel like you’re on vacation, so we’re super excited to see what Moltaqa’s new location will bring to another Vancouver neighbourhood. The Moroccan restaurant first opened at 51 W Hastings Street in 2018, and now, Moltaqa is expanding with a brand new outpost at 1002 Mainland Street in Yaletown.
Address: 1002 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Nightshade
A fresh concept called Nightshade is slated to open in the former 1079 Mainland Street location of WildTale, which quietly closed earlier this year. Nightshade tells Dished Vancouver it’s all about culture and cocktails.
Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Chef Hung
Signage for the brand is up on the window of the former space of Japanese restaurant Kamei Baru, which stopped operating at the 990 Smithe Street address in October.
Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Robba da Matti – Kitsilano
Vancouver is swimming in amazing options when it comes to pasta, and we’re about to get another destination for quality Italian eats. Robba da Matti will soon be opening its fourth location in Kitsilano.
Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Café Kitsuné
Maison Kitsuné is coming to Vancouver, and so is the French-Japanese music and fashion label’s popular food and beverage concept: Café Kitsuné. The two concepts will be opening in Gastown at 159 and 157 Water Street, respectively, and will operate right beside Kit & Ace.
Address: 157 Water Street, Vancouver
Aburi Market
If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, AKA a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.
Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Breka Bakery & Cafe — W Hastings
Breka Bakery & Cafe is opening a new location in Vancouver. The concept will be opening an outpost at 740 W Hastings Street, the former address of a Caffè Artigiano.
Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Community Taps and Pizza
Community Taps and Pizza is aiming to open its doors to the public soon. Once it does, folks can expect lunch, dinner, and happy hour specials, as well as weekend brunch service. There will also be tons of options for takeout and off-sales.
Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Earls — The Amazing Brentwood
Looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
OEB Breakfast Co.
Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting expansion plans on the horizon. One of the places they’ll be expanding to? None other than the North Shore. That’s right, both North and West Vancouver will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in the coming seasons.
Address: 101 – 1441 St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver
Address: 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby
Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.
Perfecto Cafe
A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.
Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver
SWITCH Vancouver
SWITCH is advertised as “Vancouver’s largest premier party venue,” and it’s set to open in late 2021. Located at 1339 Robson Street (formerly Hon’s Wun-Tun House), SWITCH describes itself as a kitchen, bar, and lounge as well as a new karaoke destination.
Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver
Pizza Rubato Napoletana
A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.
Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver
Fatburger Canada Flagship
When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.
Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver
Zarak
The talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen have revealed they have a new concept in the works. Zarak is slated to open in Vancouver later this fall, Dished Vancouver is told. The new restaurant will be launching at 2102 Main Street.
Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver
Chubbs
A new spot for “game-changing” comfort eats, Chubbs, is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. The brand new concept is opening in Surrey at The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive.
Address: The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey
Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood
Haidilao Hot Pot is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver — this time in Burnaby. The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level.
The Farmhouse
Mount Pleasant is about to get more delicious, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant called The Farmhouse. The Farmhouse will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, which is just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall. The eatery will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.
Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Pablo Cheese Tart
More exciting food news for folks living in BC, it appears the province will be the next to get several locations of the uber-popular Japanese chain Pablo Cheese Tart, the company tells Dished Vancouver. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes. It’s set to open not one but three locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond. The exact addresses are TBD.
Bamboo World Kitchen
Bamboo World Kitchen is gearing up to open its flagship location in Vancouver. The new 2690 Granville Street eatery will be opening in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville.
Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver
Charcuterie Vancouver
One of the city’s top makers for custom graze tables, boards, and charcuterie boxes is opening a brick-and-mortar shop. Charcuterie Vancouver announced a storefront is officially in the works, and it’s slated to open soon. The purveyor revealed the shop would be located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, which is just a hop, skip, and a jump from the beach (picnics to-go, anyone?).
Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Ignite Pizzeria — Yaletown
We’ve been waiting to see what would replace the Vancouver Starbucks that Ariana Grande made famous, and now a year-and-a-half after it shuttered, we finally know. The high-traffic 977 Mainland Street address will be Ignite Pizzeria’s newest branch, flagship location, and test kitchen. Ignite Pizzeria is a local maker that offers handcrafted, stone-fired pizza out of its Gastown and Main Street locations.
Address: 977 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Mister — Kitsilano
One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is officially opening a new location, Dished Vancouver has learned. Mister Ice Cream Bar is gearing up to open its second Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano. The popular liquid nitrogen churned ice cream parlour will be setting up shop at 1835 West 1st Avenue, the former location of a smoothie bar called Shift Shakes.
Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Mary Brown’s — Vancouver
Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver. The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country. It’s known for offering up a menu of signature chicken made from whole, fresh, local Canada Grade A chicken alongside eats like taters and coleslaw.
Address: 6549 Main Street, Vancouver
Angus T – Park Royal
Vancouver’s croissant-centric bakery Angus T opened back in 2018, and now the much-loved purveyor is gearing up for a second location.
Address: Park Royal, West Vancouver
Juanita
Kitsilano, you’re in for a treat. The new all-day dining concept “Juanita” is gearing up to open. Located at 1516 Yew Street, the eatery has taken over the space formerly occupied by shuttered jazz destination the Blue Martini Cafe, directly across the street from Nook and Local.
Address: 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver
Luigi & Sons
Calling all steak lovers, the Toptable Group is gearing up to open a brand new quality provisions spot and butcher shop: Luigi & Sons. This new destination is brought to us by the team behind Elisa steakhouse, so you know it’s going to be good (and John Cena approved).
Address: Yaletown
iSETTA
This new counter-service destination will have indoor seating for about 42 people, as well as additional outdoor patio space for folks looking to enjoy everything from brunch eats to Italian-style paninis al fresco.
Address: 4360 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Saola
A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.
Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver
Menya Itto Vancouver
Popular Tokyo-born ramen shop Menya Itto is officially opening its first North American location in Vancouver. The brand’s first outpost on the continent will be opening at 1479 Robson Street, the former location of Ramen Koika.
Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver
The Very Good Butchers
Victoria-based vegan food phenomenon The Very Good Butchers is officially opening a huge flagship location in Vancouver. On a call with Dished Vancouver, the company’s CEO, Mitchell Scott, shared details about the plans for a new 10,000-square-foot facility slated to open at the Nickel at 285 West 5th in Mount Pleasant.
Address: 285 West 5th, Vancouver
Jollibee — Granville Street
It was confirmed to Daily Hive that Jollibee’s first BC location is slated to take over 833 Granville Street, the former location of ShuRaku Sake Bar & Bistro, which closed in September 2018. Quite possibly the most highly anticipated “opening soon” eatery on this list of new Vancouver restaurants, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on this one.
Address: 833 Granville Street, Vancouver
Jollibee — Cambie & W Broadway
It hasn’t even opened a single BC location, but Jollibee has confirmed to Dished that yet another Vancouver outpost is in the works. Last year, Dished Vancouver was the first to reveal the famous Filipino fast-food chain was opening a Granville Street location in downtown Vancouver.
Address: Cambie & W Broadway