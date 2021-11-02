Whether you like it thick, frothy, savoury, or sweet, there are a handful, or should I say spoonful, of restaurants around Vancouver that will deliver your favourite flavourful soups right to your door.

So grab a blanket, get comfy in front of the fireplace, and order one of these soups to take advantage of this super comforting meal!

Here’s where you can order soup for delivery in Vancouver:

Vancouver Soup Company makes small batches of fresh soups completely from scratch and available for delivery. They take pride in offering homemade food that is consistent in quality and rich in flavour. A few of their amazing soup options include Loaded Baked Potato, Smoked Salmon Chowder, and of course — Chicken Noodle! You can order online here.

Phone: 604-715-3037

This modern, Asian noodle bar specializes in Thai-Chinese noodle soups, perfect to satisfy your spicy cravings. They are available for delivery on both Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Address: 217 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-8192

Chau VeggiExpress is inspired by Vietnamese cuisine and serves plant-based, 100% vegan, savoury dishes to the community. You can find Golden Temple Soup, Diving for Pearls Soup, Red Sand Dunes Soup, Candlelit Lantern Soup, and so many more on their menu, which are all available for delivery on DoorDash.

Address: 5052 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-9508

Legendary Noodles has legendary soup such as their Special Beef Oxtail noodle soup, and their 5 Pork Chive Dumpling soup made with beef broth. You can order online here.

Address: 1074 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-8551

Address: 887 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-6950

Address: 906-6339 200 Street, Langley

Phone: 604-510-5252

If you’re looking to try traditional Persian soup without having to put in all the work, Elite Soup has you covered! They offer healthy, delicious, vegan soup mixes that are ready in under 20 minutes without sacrificing any flavour. You can place an order for delivery on their website.

Address: 731 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-781-0984

Pho Goodness serves literal bowls of goodness and amazing Vietnamese comfort foods. Some of the items on their menu are Pho Chay, which is vegetarian, and Pho Dac Biet, which is a special beef noodle soup. You can order delivery on DoorDash or Uber Eats.

Address: 3079 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7727

Wang’s Taiwanese Beef Noodle House specializes in, you guessed it, beef noodle soup! They have multiple different flavours depending on your vibe including hot and sour, stew, brisket, and more. You can order delivery from DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Skip the Dishes.

Address: 8390 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-266-7966

Noodle Arts serves specialty hand pulled lanzhou beef noodles in a variety of different heart-warming flavours. Popular items on their menu include Tender Chicken Noodle Soup, Lamb Noodle Soup, and Spicy and Sour Yam Noodles. You can order delivery on DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Skip the Dishes.

Address: 1739 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-5688

At Green Lemongrass, you’ll find authentic Vietnamese cuisine using quality ingredients like fresh rice noodles and high-quality cuts of meat. They also have low-carb, gluten-free, and vegetarian options. You can order delivery on DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Skip the Dishes.

Address: 1086 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604- 875-6638

Address: 8180 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Phone: 604-270-6188