New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 27 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen (@bunchacahoangyen)

Its original location at 5083 Victoria Drive – between 34th and 35th Avenue – has been there for the last 10 years. The tiny spot was usually packed with diners looking to enjoy its famous fish cake noodle dish. Lucky for us, the restaurant has just found a bigger location to accommodate all the interest in its authentic Vietnamese cuisine, and it’s just around the corner.

Address: 5155 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craffles (@eatcraffles)

One of North Vancouver’s much-loved sweets spots, Craffles, has opened a location in Vancouver. The concept is known for its picture-perfect selection of crepes, waffles, and show-stopping milkshakes.

Address: 518 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3122

Instagram

iSETTA It’s been a while since we first told you about Isetta, a new cafe bistro set to open in West Vancouver, but we are happy to say the concept has officially opened. Address: 4360 Marine Drive, West Vancouver Instagram

Marina One View this post on Instagram A post shared by MarinaOne Richmond (@marinaonerichmond) The restaurant doesn’t have a website yet but, according to social media posts, it will be serving dishes like jade scallop and lobster dumplings, steamed pork ribs in garlic soy sauce, and fried taro dumplings. Address: 170-3631 No. 3 Road, Richmond Instagram

Popular Neapolitan-style ‘za chain Pi Co. Pizza has officially opened in downtown Vancouver. This concept is now open and operating at 574 Granville Street, the former location of a Cafe Crepe.

Address: 574 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7-inch 七寸 Waffle House (@7inchwafflehouse)

The dessert spot will specialize in “kinky” waffles in penis and vulva shapes for a very arousing treat experience. 7-Inch tells Dished that patrons can expect “a variety of unique glossy chocolate dips topped with various choices of toppings.”

Address: 9111 Beckwith Road, Richmond

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Vancouver’s Victoria-Fraserview neighbourhood has long been a destination for some of the city’s best Vietnamese cuisine. New kid on the block, Hem 377 is a Vietnamese cafe offering inventive drinks, savoury snacks, and desserts with its soft opening happening this weekend.

Address: 5026 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trees Organic Coffee (@treescoffee)

Earlier this month Dished shared that a new Trees Coffee location would be opening up at 930 Burrard Street. Looks like the chain, known for its stellar cheesecake, has just opened up a few days ahead of its projection.

Address: 930 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oo La Cha (@oolacha.yvr)

Located adjacent to Cask Whisky Vault inside the Versante Hotel in Richmond, this new dining destination officially opened its doors on April 27.

Address: Versant Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-242-2760

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Etoile ✨ (@cafeetoilebc)

Cafe Etoile just recently opened its doors in the Fraser Valley city, with a soft opening back in March. The new spot specializes in treats like shaved milk ice (called bingsoo, or bingsu) in flavours like matcha, oreo, sweet strawberry, and cheesecake.

Address: 105-21183 88th Avenue, Langley

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ignite Pizzeria (@ignitepizzeria)

The local brand’s newest 46-seat, 2,000-sq-ft outpost has quietly opened at 987 Mainland Street, which is the former location of a Starbucks cafe.

Address: 987 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City Square Pizza (@citysquarepizza)

Vancouver’s newest spot to grab a slice has officially opened its doors: City Square Pizza. Located at 1112 Davie Street, the fast-food pizzeria tells Dished it specializes in Sicilian and Detroit-style pizza.

Address: 1112 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breka Bakery & Café (@brekabakery)

The cafe, which serves a huge variety of cakes, pastries, sandwiches, and coffee, is open 24/7 – so you can indulge at any time of the day or night.

Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604-770-0207 (@chickochicken.lowerlonsdale)

Chicko Chicken, the popular Korean fried chicken chain with several other outposts in Vancouver and surrounding areas, recently opened its newest spot in Lower Lonsdale.

Address: 143 2nd Street East, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-0207

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B&D | Authentic Viet Cuisine (@bdvietcuisine)

B&D offers traditional Vietnamese cuisine from Saigon but with a modern twist, according to the business’s Instagram account.

Address: 7090 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-6688

Instagram

Located at 1119 Hamilton Street, Executive Chef Andrew Richardson and his team have carefully curated a great selection of offerings at Luigi & Sons.

Address: 1119 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-416-5443

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snack Attack (@snackattackstore)

Vancouver has a great selection of places to get exotic snacks and drinks, and it looks like there’s another place to add to that list: Snack Attack.

Address: 1022 Kingsway, Unit 3, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Source Bulk Foods BC (@thesourcebulkfoodsbc)

North Vancouver now has its own location of The Source Bulk Foods. The store is located at Parkgate Village on Mount Seymour Parkway. You can find it open from 9:30 am to 6 pm daily.

Address: Parkgate Village — Mount Seymour Parkway

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suren (@suren_caferestaurant)

It’ll be offering traditional Persian fare like fava bean rice with lamb shank and kobideh kabab, with vegetarian options available as well. You can also order sides like smoked eggplant dip, shallot yogurt, and beet yogurt with your dish.

Address: 4624 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Brown’s (@marybrownsofficial)

This brand just launched a new Nashville Chicken Sandwich and currently operates several other BC locations in Vancouver, Surrey, Delta, Langley, and Abbotsford.

Address: 130–2325 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Burrito (@redburritoca)

The opening comes after the beloved local chain announced it would be closing its North Vancouver spot at the end of March. The location had been at its Lonsdale Avenue address for 16 years but was forced to close after a more than 15% rent increase.

Address: 1170 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨. (@thehardbeanbrunchco)

The highly anticipated brunch joint has been in the works since 2019, sharing menu teasers and updates on the construction of the restaurant with its Instagram followers for a while.

Address: 2781 Clarke Street, Port Moody

Phone: 778-657-5886

Instagram

The concept specializes in sourdough pizza made from culture fed with dark rye, which is fermented overnight to achieve a mildly tart but addictively delicious crust, the brand tells Dished.

Address: 2900 Bainbridge Ave #104, Burnaby

Phone: 604-238-4346

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mapo Pancake House (@mapopancakehouse)

Okay, Yaletown, go off! This neighbourhood has been getting some pretty cool concepts lately, and here’s another one to look forward to trying: Mapo Pancake House.

Address: 1130 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Gelateria (@bellagelateria)

The new spot, located on the corner of Robson and Jervis streets in downtown Vancouver, is on the lower level of the building that also houses Hannam Supermarket, the Korean grocery chain.

Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-798-0656

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C Market Coffee (@cmarket_coffee)

Located at 110 820 Village Drive in Port Coquitlam, C Market Coffee HQ features a minimalistic, open-space design and specializes in coffee and pastries.

Address: 110 820 Village Drive, Port Coquitlam

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushi On (Edmonds) (@sushion.edmonds)

Metro Vancouver is in no shortage of awesome sushi joints, and it’s time for another one to enter the scene: Sushi On. This concept currently operates a location at 2020 Oxford Connector #201 in Port Coquitlam, but now, it has launched its new Burnaby location.

Address: 7617 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-951-1550

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright.