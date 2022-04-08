Burnaby’s food scene is bumpin’ lately, and here’s some more delicious info to chew on: Wild Flour Pizza Co has soft-opened.

The concept specializes in sourdough pizza made from culture fed with dark rye, which is fermented overnight to achieve a mildly tart but addictively delicious crust, the brand tells Dished.

The North Burnaby pizza spot says folks can expect “fun and inventive pizzas,” along with salads and various dips made in-house.

Located at 2900 Bainbridge Ave #104 in Burnaby, this concept is brought to us by the same team behind Scratch Kitchen, which opened on the North Shore in 2018.

Now that Wild Flour is officially soft open, you can find it operating on Tuesdays to Sundays from 4 pm to 9 pm. Currently, it’s offering takeout and delivery only through third-party delivery apps, including DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Skip the Dishes.

The restaurant says it will offer limited dine-in seating in the near future.

Wild Flour Pizza Co

Address: 2900 Bainbridge Ave #104, Burnaby

Phone: 604-238-4346

Photos courtesy Wild Flour Pizza Co