Mary Brown's Chicken Port Coquitlam opens this week

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 11 2022, 9:11 pm
Mary Brown’s Chicken Port Coquitlam opens this week
Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s has more expansion plans for Metro Vancouver.

The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country.

It’s known for offering a menu of signature chicken made from whole, fresh, local Canada Grade A chicken alongside eats like taters and coleslaw.

 

 

A new Mary Brown’s will be opening soon in Metro Vancouver.

The restaurant will be located at 130–2325 Ottawa Street in Port Coquitlam. The company tells Dished Vancouver that the official opening date of this outpost is Friday, April 15.

This brand just launched a new Nashville Chicken Sandwich and currently operates several other BC locations in Vancouver, Surrey, Delta, Langley, and Abbotsford.

Mary Brown’s — Port Coquitlam

Address: 130–2325 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
