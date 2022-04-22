FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

City Square Pizza now open and operating in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 22 2022, 9:41 pm
City Square Pizza now open and operating in Vancouver
@citysquarepizza/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Bridges

Seafood, Cocktails

Bridges
Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Shipyards
Deep Cove Brewing

Pubs and Breweries, Alcohol

Deep Cove Brewing
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC
Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar

Burgers, Alcohol

Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar
Boca'o Spain in a bite

Tapas

Boca'o Spain in a bite

Vancouver’s newest spot to grab a slice has officially opened its doors: City Square Pizza.

Located at 1112 Davie Street, the fast-food pizzeria tells Dished it specializes in Sicilian and Detroit-style pizza.

City Square says it takes a contemporary approach to make its ‘za. It offers a variety of flavours for dine-in and takeout.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by City Square Pizza (@citysquarepizza)

This spot makes its own homemade tomato sauce and its pizza features a signature cheese blend and a square, crispy-crunchy exterior.

The menu here also offers vegan and veggie pizzas as well as salads and sandwiches.

You can find City Square open Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday from 10 am to 10 pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 am to 2 am, and Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 3 am.

City Square Pizza

Address: 1112 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT