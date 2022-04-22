Vancouver’s newest spot to grab a slice has officially opened its doors: City Square Pizza.

Located at 1112 Davie Street, the fast-food pizzeria tells Dished it specializes in Sicilian and Detroit-style pizza.

City Square says it takes a contemporary approach to make its ‘za. It offers a variety of flavours for dine-in and takeout.

This spot makes its own homemade tomato sauce and its pizza features a signature cheese blend and a square, crispy-crunchy exterior.

The menu here also offers vegan and veggie pizzas as well as salads and sandwiches.

You can find City Square open Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday from 10 am to 10 pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 am to 2 am, and Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 3 am.

Address: 1112 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram