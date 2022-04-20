Whether it’s 4/20 (aka THE day to celebrate cannabis culture) or just a regular day in your books, there’s no denying that marijuana and food go very, very well together.

It doesn’t matter if you’re smoking, vaping, or ingesting, you’ll probably get a bit hungry after a while. Lucky for us Vancouver is filled with delicious spots to get some grub while you’re enjoying the effects of a little Mary Jane.

While there is no right or wrong choice when it comes to eating food while high in this city, these spots all have a chill, relaxed atmosphere, an affordable price point, great hours, and mouthwatering eats.

Here are the best places to get munchies when you’re high in Vancouver.

You might also like: IKEA Richmond is hosting a cheap Mother's Day High Tea next month

Two week-long pizza festival is coming to cities across Canada next month

7 of the best must-try breakfast sandwiches in Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duffins Donuts (@duffins_donuts)

Donuts, Coffee, Tortas, Fried Chicken — what more could you need? Plus, from Thursday to Saturday they’re open 24 hours for those urgent snacking needs.

Address: 1391 E 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-325-5544

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky’s Exotic Bodega (@luckysbodega)

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega is Vancouver’s best place to find exotic and rare snacks and drinks, alongside trendy streetwear. They’ve also got two locations now, increasing the chance that you’re near the goods.

Address: 2641 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-255-8139

Address: 1361 E.41st Ave (right by Duffin’s Donuts), Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AZ SS AW (@asa_flt)

Serving unique poutines, steamies, and smoked meats, La Belle Patate’s traditional Montreal-style cheese curds, fries, and gravy is where it’s at. You can also order for pickup and delivery.

Address: 1215 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1215

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dank Mart (@dank.mart)

Snackers can head into this hip bodega for a variety of rare and hard-to-find snacks, including eats like Red Velvet Chips Ahoy cookies, Sour Patch Kids cereal, and even Supreme-branded Oreos, to name just a few.

Address: 6418 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-321-3265

Address: 805 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nom noms 🍔🌮🍗🍱 (@nom_noms604)

After serving up its signature pizzas for over 25 years, Supreme Pizza is a Vancouver institution. Find this takeout-only, suped-up pizza joint open Sunday to Thursday from 4 pm to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to 2 am.

Address: 6539 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-324-2515 or 604-324-1808

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUKE Fried Chicken & Ribs (@jukefriedchicken)

Whether it’s a signature Juke Box full of chicken and ribs or a fried chicken sandwich, you truly can’t go wrong with a takeout or delivery order from one of Vancouver’s top fried chicken spots. For 420 this year, Juke is offering a specialty kit complete with their Double Down sandwich and a stash tin, custom rolling papers, and matchbook and grinder from Pure Sun Farms.

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5853

Facebook | Instagram

Snack Land

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SNACK LAND (@snackland.14th)

This snack convenience spot has been around for a while but it’s a hidden gem when it comes to weird cravings. Hit them up for novelty soda flavours, rare Cadbury chocolate bars, and all the Haribo gummy candies.

Address: 3011 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9667

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drive Canteen (@drivecanteen)

In addition to candy and frozen goods, this local spot serves up a single-serving size, fully loaded nachos, hot dogs, and creative sweets from Eats with Meggie.

Address: 1111 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright