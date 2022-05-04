It’s been a while since we first told you about Isetta, a new cafe bistro set to open in West Vancouver, but we are happy to say the concept has officially opened.

This spot quietly launched last week. You can find Isetta operating inside a 60-year-old mid-century modern building located at 4360 Marine Drive in West Vancouver.

In a 2021 interview, Isetta partner and general manager Thomas Eleizegui told Dished Vancouver that the structure, situated just off Marine Drive near Cypress Park, has been left largely untouched by various businesses that have operated out of it for the better part of 20 years.

Eleizegui, who used to be one of the folks behind the now-shuttered Musette Caffé in Vancouver, shared that Isetta was named after a one-seater Italian-designed microcar and aims to “capture the heart” of the community.

With seats for 46 inside and a huge patio area on the north and south sides of the building, Isetta has ample room for folks to come on in and enjoy seasonal Italian/French bistro-style eats from Chef Pekka Tavela.

We’re told this destination’s coffee program, curated by Dohon Chow, uses Nemesis Coffee beans.

You can find this spot open from 7 am to 5 pm for now, with extended hours coming down the line.

There are also 30 parking stalls you can take advantage of if you are visiting from another neighbourhood.

iSETTA

Address: 4360 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram