Mary Brown's Chicken launches new Nashville Chicken Sandwich today

One of Canada’s favourite places to get delicious chicken has cooked up something new: Mary Brown’s Chicken is launching a new Nashville Chicken Sandwich today.

In addition to the new handheld, the national quick-service eatery is releasing Nashville Taters too, something that’s never been done in the Canadian quick-service restaurant landscape before.

Both items have a flavour that fuses sweet, smoky and spicy altogether.

“As we continue to expand our footprint across the country, we are always exploring new flavour profiles to offer our Guests,” said Jeff Barlow, VP Marketing, Mary Brown’s Chicken.

“We’re excited to showcase our take on Nashville in our distinct and uniquely Canadian way.”

The Nashville Mary Sandwich features a whole Canadian chicken breast, breaded in-house with Mary Brown’s Signature recipe, smothered in a hot honey Nashville glaze and topped with pickles, and ranch dressing on a soft sesame seed bun.

As for the new Nashville Taters, expect fresh potatoes grown by Canadian farmers hand-cut and hand-breaded in-house and then tossed in the new Nashville glaze.

Mary Brown’s Nashville chicken sandwich and Nashville Taters launch today in stores across Canada.

Be sure to check them out!

Mary Brown’s is 100% Canadian-owned and operated.

It was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country.

The brand has plans to reach 250 store locations by year-end.