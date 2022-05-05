Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen has long been a favourite in the city for Vietnamese food.

Its original location at 5083 Victoria Drive – between 34th and 35th Avenue – has been there for the last 10 years. The tiny spot was usually packed with diners looking to enjoy its famous fish cake noodle dish.

Lucky for us, the restaurant has just found a bigger location to accommodate all the interest in its authentic Vietnamese cuisine, and it’s just around the corner.

Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen’s new spot at 5155 Victoria Drive just celebrated its grand opening today, with special deals running until May 19.

According to the restaurant’s website, the new location boasts a huge patio, 150 seats, a private VIP room, new menu items, extended hours, and a liquor license. There’s clearly a lot to look forward to with this new chapter!

In addition to the ever-popular fish cake noodles, Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen also serves a special crab soup with vermicelli, salt and pepper wings, and a range of pho dishes.

Check out the new space and try out its new menu items and special opening deals.

Address: 5155 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

