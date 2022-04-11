The Hard Bean Brunch Co. is opening in Metro Vancouver this week
Good news for brunch lovers, there’s a new go-to spot coming to town.
The Hard Bean Brunch Co. is opening up this week in Port Moody and, as its Instagram says, “We don’t just do brunch, we are brunch.”
The spot is opening its doors on April 12 at 2781 Clarke Street.
View this post on Instagram
The highly anticipated brunch joint has been in the works since 2019, sharing menu teasers and updates on the construction of the restaurant with its Instagram followers for a while.
It’ll be offering a range of dishes, including brunch mainstays like stacks of pancakes, classic French toast, and eggs Benedict, as well as a few special menu items.
Think s’more French toast, tiramisu waffles, and a brunch charcuterie board.
There will also be offerings like burgers, beers, and both a plant-based menu and a gluten-free menu.
Looks like the restaurant is also planning on adding a second location in Langley’s Willoughby area, coming this summer. Stay tuned!
The Hard Bean Brunch Co.
Address: 2781 Clarke Street, Port Moody
Phone: 778-657-5886