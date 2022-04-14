FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Luigi & Sons butcher shop officially opens in Yaletown

Apr 14 2022, 6:31 pm
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive
Calling all steak lovers, Toptable Group has officially opened its brand new quality provisions spot and butcher shop: Luigi & Sons.

This new destination is brought to us by the team behind Elisa steakhouse, so you know it’s going to be good (and John Cena approved).

Located at 1119 Hamilton Street, Executive Chef Andrew Richardson and his team have carefully curated a great selection of offerings at Luigi & Sons.

The new spot has all your favourite cuts of meat from Elisa’s signature menu, as well as an in-house dry-aged program.

Photo: Leila Kwok

Photo: Leila Kwok

There’s everything from 63 Acres Premium Beef to Japan’s A5 Wagyu from Kagoshima Prefecture, along with butchery features such as Elisa truffle chicken, Italian sausage, and ground beef up for order.

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

In addition to some stellar meats, Luigi & Sons has a ton of housemade provisions to takeaway and prepare yourself.

Items such as chicken pot pie, Shepherd’s pie, lasagna, wagyu meatballs, mac n’ cheese, and soups can be picked up, heated, and enjoyed in the comfort of your home.

Ready-to-eat bites like salads, sandwiches, and sweets are also available here.

This spot is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm.

Photo: Leila Kwok

Luigi & Sons

Address: 1119 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-416-5443

Instagram

