There’s now one more way to enjoy Korean fried chicken in Metro Vancouver.

Chicko Chicken, the popular Korean fried chicken chain with several other outposts in Vancouver and surrounding areas, recently opened its newest spot in Lower Lonsdale.

Located at 143 2nd Street East in North Vancouver, the franchise serves up some seriously crave-worthy fried chicken platters. It officially opened its doors on March 12.

Expect to find dishes like Yangyeom chicken, a deep-fried chicken with sweet spicy sauce, and cheese snow chicken which features a special cheese seasoning. Everything is made to order, making it some of the freshest and juiciest fried chicken around.

It also happens to make for a really good food for 420 – just saying.

Other Chicko Chicken locations can be found in New Westminster, Vancouver, and Coquitlam, among other Metro Vancouver cities.

Address: 143 2nd Street East, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-0207

