FoodRestaurant Openings

Chicko Chicken just opened up its newest spot in North Vancouver

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 20 2022, 10:19 pm
Chicko Chicken just opened up its newest spot in North Vancouver
@chickochicken.lowerlonsdale/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)
Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant

Asian, Seafood

Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant
Parallel 49 Brewing

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Parallel 49 Brewing
Hi Five Chicken (Burnaby)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Burnaby)
Boca'o Spain in a bite

Tapas

Boca'o Spain in a bite
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL

There’s now one more way to enjoy Korean fried chicken in Metro Vancouver.

Chicko Chicken, the popular Korean fried chicken chain with several other outposts in Vancouver and surrounding areas, recently opened its newest spot in Lower Lonsdale.

Located at 143 2nd Street East in North Vancouver, the franchise serves up some seriously crave-worthy fried chicken platters. It officially opened its doors on March 12.

Expect to find dishes like Yangyeom chicken, a deep-fried chicken with sweet spicy sauce, and cheese snow chicken which features a special cheese seasoning. Everything is made to order, making it some of the freshest and juiciest fried chicken around.

It also happens to make for a really good food for 420 – just saying.

Other Chicko Chicken locations can be found in New Westminster, Vancouver, and Coquitlam, among other Metro Vancouver cities.

Chicko Chicken – Lower Lonsdale

Address: 143 2nd Street East, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-0207

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT