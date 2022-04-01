Cheesecake fans will soon have one more way to satisfy their cravings.

A new Trees Coffee location will soon be opening up at 930 Burrard Street – a space that was previously occupied by a Starbucks.

According to their website, we can expect the new downtown location to open up in May.

The Vancouver-based cafe is known for both its organic coffee and its abundance of cheesecake flavours, available by the slice or as a whole cake – because sometimes you just need a whole cheesecake.

The chain opened its iconic first location on Granville Street in 1996 and since then has established eight other locations around the city and Metro Vancouver areas. Their most recent spot opened up at Joyce Collingwood station.

Their website also notes that we can expect a location at UBC’s Lelem Village Shopping Centre this summer, too.

Trees Coffee — Scotiabank Theatre

Address: 930 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook