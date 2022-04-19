Good news for Burnaby residents: a new authentic Vietnamese restaurant, located on the 7000 block of Kingsway, just opened its doors today.

B&D Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine comes to us from Bella and Dat Nguyen, newcomers to the Metro Vancouver restaurant scene but veterans in the kitchen.

The pair moved to Canada about five years ago and have been planning to open their own spot for a while.

B&D offers traditional Vietnamese cuisine from Saigon but with a modern twist, according to the business’s Instagram account.

Their page also shares the story of the couple’s journey and intention behind B&D, noting that it’s important to them that the dishes tell the story of their Vietnamese heritage and that they’re able to share these stories with the community.

It’s their hope that the restaurant will show “the community there’s more to Vietnamese cuisine than just ‘Pho.'”

You can expect fresh takes on some Vietnamese favourites, like their grilled pork vermicelli bowls, and dishes like papaya salad and mini coconut rice cakes.

Looks like they’ll have some great drinks on the menu, like salted lime soda, as well as some incredibly tasty-looking desserts, like cassava cake and banana cake.

For their grand opening today, April 19, the restaurant offers a free appetizer or dessert with any purchase, so it’s a good time to visit them.

Address: 7090 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-6688

