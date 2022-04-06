Metro Vancouver has no shortage of awesome cafes. One much-loved spot for some coffee and a bite is C Market Coffee, which opened at 111-100 Schoolhouse Street in Coquitlam in 2019.

Now, the brand is almost ready to open its second location, called C Market Coffee HQ, which also happens to be the largest cafe in the Tri-Cities, according to the owners.

Located at 820 Village Drive in Port Coquitlam, C Market Coffee HQ features a minimalistic, open-space design and specializes in coffee and pastries.

The new HQ is 4,000 sq ft and offers seating for 75 people.

Patrons can expect specialty drinks, pastries, and sandwiches. The cafe tells Dished it will also offer coffee education courses as well as in-house roasting options.

Find C Market Coffee HQ officially open on April 9. Doors will open at 8 am and the first 50 people in line will receive a free coffee, pastry, and a tumbler.

The next 50 after that will get a free cup of Joe and pastry as well. And for anyone else, there is a buy-one-get-one-free drip coffee deal on all month long.

C Market Coffee HQ

Address: 820 Village Drive, Port Coquitlam

Instagram