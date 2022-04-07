Fans of Japanese cuisine will soon have a new spot to check out: Kinkura Sushi.

This new joint is set to open at 656 Davie Street, and owners tell us they aim to offer patrons an authentic Japanese dining experience at an affordable price.

Kinkura Sushi’s interior will feature wooden elements and custom bars stools. The 1,083-sq-ft space will have seating for 49 people.

The eatery’s sushi chefs have over a decade of experience, so we are excited to see what’s on offer here.

We’re told sushi lovers can expect top-quality seafood and Japanese fare and sake that won’t break the bank.

“Prices will be low compared to other sushi restaurants located in Downtown Vancouver,” the restaurant tells Dished Vancouver.

The menu here will feature recognizable dishes such as classic appetizers like sunomono, gomae, miso soup, karaage, and maki rolls, nigiri, sashimi, and special house rolls.

Kinkura will also have robatayaki, deep-fried dishes, and stir-fried dishes.

We’ll keep you posted on an opening date as soon as it’s revealed. Stay tuned!

Kinkura Sushi

Address: 656 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram