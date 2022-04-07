FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Mapo Pancake House: Korean pancake house and rice wine bar opening

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Apr 7 2022, 9:53 pm
Okay, Yaletown, go off! This neighbourhood has been getting some pretty cool concepts lately, and here’s another one to look forward to: Mapo Pancake House.

This new spot will be a destination for authentic savoury Korean pancakes and rice wine too.

It’s opening at 1130 Mainland Street, which is the former location of Korean taco spot, Milssam Tacorea.

Mapo Pancake House says it’s slated to open soon. We’ll keep you posted as details are released.

Address: 1130 Mainland Street, Vancouver

