Okay, Yaletown, go off! This neighbourhood has been getting some pretty cool concepts lately, and here’s another one to look forward to: Mapo Pancake House.

This new spot will be a destination for authentic savoury Korean pancakes and rice wine too.

It’s opening at 1130 Mainland Street, which is the former location of Korean taco spot, Milssam Tacorea.

Mapo Pancake House says it’s slated to open soon. We’ll keep you posted as details are released.

Mapo Pancake House

Address: 1130 Mainland Street, Vancouver