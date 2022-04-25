Specialty dessert spot Cafe Etoile just opened its doors in Langley
Apr 25 2022, 10:49 pm
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Langley just became home to a new spot for Korean desserts and treats.
Cafe Etoile just recently opened its doors in the Fraser Valley city, with a soft opening back in March.
The new spot specializes in treats like shaved milk ice (called bingsoo, or bingsu) in flavours like matcha, oreo, sweet strawberry, and cheesecake.
View this post on Instagram
It also serves other dessert items, including Injeolmi Toast – thin toast with mochi, soybean powder, almond flakes, and condensed milk – honey bread, and a huge range of mini liege waffles.
- You might also like:
- This authentic Italian restaurant in Vancouver makes for the perfect date night (PHOTOS)
- Longstanding Metro Vancouver restaurant set to close after more than 20 years
- Taco Bell launches buy-one-get-one-FREE deal across Canada
You can also expect to find some classic espresso drinks and other refreshments, like mango frappe and peach ice tea.
Cafe Etoile
Address: 105-21183 88 Avenue, Langley