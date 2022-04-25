FoodDessertsCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Specialty dessert spot Cafe Etoile just opened its doors in Langley

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 25 2022, 10:49 pm
Specialty dessert spot Cafe Etoile just opened its doors in Langley
@cafeetoilebc/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Deep Cove Brewing

Pubs and Breweries, Alcohol

Deep Cove Brewing
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre
Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)
KOKORO TOKYO MAZESOBA

Asian, Japanese

KOKORO TOKYO MAZESOBA
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside

Seafood, Sushi

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside
Parallel 49 Brewing

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Parallel 49 Brewing

Langley just became home to a new spot for Korean desserts and treats.

Cafe Etoile just recently opened its doors in the Fraser Valley city, with a soft opening back in March.

The new spot specializes in treats like shaved milk ice (called bingsoo, or bingsu) in flavours like matcha, oreo, sweet strawberry, and cheesecake.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cafe Etoile ✨ (@cafeetoilebc)

It also serves other dessert items, including Injeolmi Toast – thin toast with mochi, soybean powder, almond flakes, and condensed milk – honey bread, and a huge range of mini liege waffles.

You can also expect to find some classic espresso drinks and other refreshments, like mango frappe and peach ice tea.

Cafe Etoile

Address: 105-21183 88 Avenue, Langley

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Desserts
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT