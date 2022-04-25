Langley just became home to a new spot for Korean desserts and treats.

Cafe Etoile just recently opened its doors in the Fraser Valley city, with a soft opening back in March.

The new spot specializes in treats like shaved milk ice (called bingsoo, or bingsu) in flavours like matcha, oreo, sweet strawberry, and cheesecake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Etoile ✨ (@cafeetoilebc)

It also serves other dessert items, including Injeolmi Toast – thin toast with mochi, soybean powder, almond flakes, and condensed milk – honey bread, and a huge range of mini liege waffles.

You can also expect to find some classic espresso drinks and other refreshments, like mango frappe and peach ice tea.

Address: 105-21183 88 Avenue, Langley

